It’s not too early to start making plans for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is only a few weeks away. Whether you’re looking for an open-bar party, a chance to dance all night or a family affair with fireworks, one of these events should be perfect.
Traditional-ish parties
In Penn Quarter, the Riggs hotel’s swanky subterranean cocktail bar Silver Lyan is transforming into Disco Lyan, an all-inclusive party featuring a new menu of cocktails paired with a funky soundtrack, along with snacks and a midnight champagne toast. (9 p.m. $160.) For fun from another era, Songbyrd’s affordably priced Y2K NYE party will blast tunes from Nelly, Britney Spears and other circa-2000s hitmakers, while partygoers are invited to dress like it’s 2003. (9 p.m. $2.23.) There are two parties devoted to current-day pop stars, too: Union Pub’s open-bar New Year’s Eve Formal Kegger returns dubbed as the “Midnights Edition” in honor of Taylor Swift’s new album. (7 p.m. $85-$100.) Or you can get out your most Harry Styles-esque sequined jumpsuit for Union Stage’s Harry New Year shindig devoted to the British pop star. (8 p.m. $20-$40.) To make your own NYE history, show up for Flash’s final night at a Northeast warehouse, where a party with Moodymann, Black Rave Culture and yet-to-be-announced DJs marks the closing of its 2101 New York Ave. NE venue. (9 p.m. $50-$80.)
Live music, back where it belongs
Rejoice! All your favorite local bands are back in their old familiar NYE venues. Rare Essence and Trouble Funk both have a history in D.C. stretching back to the ’70s, and the two go-go legends play the Howard Theatre together to close out 2022. (9 p.m. $50-$75.) Another long-running DMV collective, the Seldom Scene, once again brings bluegrass to the Birchmere in Alexandria. (8 p.m. $49.50.) If you’d rather relive previous decades en route to 2023, check out two popular D.C. cover bands: White Ford Bronco plays everything ’90s at Lincoln Theatre (10:30 p.m. $55), while ’80s tribute band the Legwarmers returns to the State Theatre in Falls Church with Cyndi Lauper and Duran Duran hits (9:30 p.m. $50). If you want to take it way, way back, the Black Cat New Year’s Eve Ball has been a fixture at the 14th Street club for more than two decades, thanks to Peaches O’Dell and an 11-piece orchestra playing swing music and big band classics. (8 p.m. $35.)