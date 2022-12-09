It’s not too early to start making plans for New Year’s Eve

If staying up until midnight is out of the question for both kids and parents, go for afternoon NYE festivities. Count down to 2023 before nap time at D.C.’s Noon Yards, with activities for little ones like train rides, glitter tattoos, carnival games, crafts and a magic show at the Southeast waterfront development, before a big balloon drop at noon. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free; advance registration required.) Over at Northeast Washington’s Metrobar, the fun starts at 4 p.m. with games for kids, hot cocktails for grown-ups, and fire pits and patio heaters to keep everyone toasty. (4 to 7:30 p.m. Free; reserve a spot in advance.) Meanwhile, Old Town is bringing back First Night Alexandria with 12 hours of entertainment for the whole family from comedians, DJs and a variety of bands, including children’s musicians. Food trucks set up in the Market Square, and the party ends with fireworks to ring in the new year. (Noon to midnight. Free to $75.)