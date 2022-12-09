The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

It’s not too early to start making plans for New Year’s Eve

December 9, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. EST
First Night Alexandria features 12 hours of family-friendly entertainment throughout Old Town Alexandria, capped with fireworks over the Potomac. (Misha Enriquez/Visit Alexandria)

New Year’s Eve is only a few weeks away. Whether you’re looking for an open-bar party, a chance to dance all night or a family affair with fireworks, one of these events should be perfect.

Family-friendly fun

If staying up until midnight is out of the question for both kids and parents, go for afternoon NYE festivities. Count down to 2023 before nap time at D.C.’s Noon Yards, with activities for little ones like train rides, glitter tattoos, carnival games, crafts and a magic show at the Southeast waterfront development, before a big balloon drop at noon. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free; advance registration required.) Over at Northeast Washington’s Metrobar, the fun starts at 4 p.m. with games for kids, hot cocktails for grown-ups, and fire pits and patio heaters to keep everyone toasty. (4 to 7:30 p.m. Free; reserve a spot in advance.) Meanwhile, Old Town is bringing back First Night Alexandria with 12 hours of entertainment for the whole family from comedians, DJs and a variety of bands, including children’s musicians. Food trucks set up in the Market Square, and the party ends with fireworks to ring in the new year. (Noon to midnight. Free to $75.)

Traditional-ish parties

In Penn Quarter, the Riggs hotel’s swanky subterranean cocktail bar Silver Lyan is transforming into Disco Lyan, an all-inclusive party featuring a new menu of cocktails paired with a funky soundtrack, along with snacks and a midnight champagne toast. (9 p.m. $160.) For fun from another era, Songbyrd’s affordably priced Y2K NYE party will blast tunes from Nelly, Britney Spears and other circa-2000s hitmakers, while partygoers are invited to dress like it’s 2003. (9 p.m. $2.23.) There are two parties devoted to current-day pop stars, too: Union Pub’s open-bar New Year’s Eve Formal Kegger returns dubbed as the “Midnights Edition” in honor of Taylor Swift’s new album. (7 p.m. $85-$100.) Or you can get out your most Harry Styles-esque sequined jumpsuit for Union Stage’s Harry New Year shindig devoted to the British pop star. (8 p.m. $20-$40.) To make your own NYE history, show up for Flash’s final night at a Northeast warehouse, where a party with Moodymann, Black Rave Culture and yet-to-be-announced DJs marks the closing of its 2101 New York Ave. NE venue. (9 p.m. $50-$80.)

Live music, back where it belongs

Rejoice! All your favorite local bands are back in their old familiar NYE venues. Rare Essence and Trouble Funk both have a history in D.C. stretching back to the ’70s, and the two go-go legends play the Howard Theatre together to close out 2022. (9 p.m. $50-$75.) Another long-running DMV collective, the Seldom Scene, once again brings bluegrass to the Birchmere in Alexandria. (8 p.m. $49.50.) If you’d rather relive previous decades en route to 2023, check out two popular D.C. cover bands: White Ford Bronco plays everything ’90s at Lincoln Theatre (10:30 p.m. $55), while ’80s tribute band the Legwarmers returns to the State Theatre in Falls Church with Cyndi Lauper and Duran Duran hits (9:30 p.m. $50). If you want to take it way, way back, the Black Cat New Year’s Eve Ball has been a fixture at the 14th Street club for more than two decades, thanks to Peaches O’Dell and an 11-piece orchestra playing swing music and big band classics. (8 p.m. $35.)

