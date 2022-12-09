Man sentenced to 9 years in killing of girlfriend who put baby in trash

Gift Article Share

A District man was sentenced to nine years in prison Friday for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, who told authorities last year that she threw the couple’s 2-month-old son’s remains in the trash. D.C. Superior Court Judge Milton C. Lee sentenced Carl B. Jones, 45, to the maximum amount of prison time called for in a plea agreement Jones and federal prosecutors reached in September.

Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the April killing of Ladonia Boggs, whose body was found in April in the doorway of her apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE. An autopsy determined she had been stabbed multiple times.

In May 2021, police had accused Boggs of putting 2-month-old Kyon Jones’s body in a trash receptacle after she said he died. Boggs initially claimed a social worker and her godmother had removed Kyon from her home, though she later admitted to police that, after smoking PCP, she was sleeping in the same bed with her son and rolled over him, according to court documents.

When she woke up, she saw that the baby was not breathing, placed his body in the trash and gave his clothes to a neighbor, according to court documents.

Prosecutors decided not to pursue a murder case and instead charged Boggs with tampering with physical evidence. She was not jailed and had a court date set for two months after she was killed.

Days after her death, Jones was arrested. He told police that he went to Boggs’s apartment and that the two got into an argument over their dead infant. He then admitted to stabbing Boggs in the abdomen, authorities said. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

At Friday’s hearing, several of Boggs’s family and friends said they were outraged by what they considered Jones’s light punishment.

“I don’t think this is fair,” said Boggs’s older daughter, Diamond Boggs. “I will never get to see my mother again. Drug dealers get more time than this.”

Jones did not speak at the sentencing. His attorney, Elizabeth Weller, said she believed a jury would have found Jones not guilty had the case gone to trial but that Jones wanted “to take responsibility” and agreed to a plea deal.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sitara Witanachchi said the plea deal was a way of ensuring a conviction, which she acknowledged could have been challenging had the case been argued in front a jury.

At the sentencing, the judge told Jones the death of their infant was the “root cause” of Jones’s actions. Lee ordered Jones to undergo psychological, drug and grief counseling while in prison.

“You both suffered a devastating loss of a child,” Lee said. “Ms. Boggs was not a perfect person. But it sounds to me she was trying hard. And the answer to that is not rage or anger, but empathy.”

