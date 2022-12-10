D.C. National Guard will provide security at Africa leaders summit

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Members of the D.C. National Guard will assist with crowd management and traffic control at a summit of African leaders in the District next week, an official said Saturday. “Capital Guardians are always ready to serve and protect their community,” Capt. Tinashe Machona of the D.C. National Guard said in a statement.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) requested the federal assistance earlier this week. The D.C. government cannot deploy the National Guard without approval from the Defense Department, which was confirmed Saturday. D.C. police and the Secret Service will also be involved in security at the event.

President Biden has invited 50 African leaders to the summit, running from Tuesday to Thursday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and is planning to speak Wednesday. Law enforcement officials said the heightened security measures are a precaution and there is no credible threat related to the summit, billed by the State Department as “an opportunity for us to listen to and meet African aspirations.”

About 10 roads around the convention center will be closed to traffic for the event, starting Sunday and continuing through next weekend. The Mount Vernon Square Metro station will be closed from Monday afternoon through Thursday night, and buses will detour around the affected areas. Residential, business and street parking also will be affected. The last Africa Leaders Summit in Washington was held in 2014, under President Barack Obama.

