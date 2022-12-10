Ex-Baltimore official pleads guilty to obtaining romantic partners’ records

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former Baltimore City assistant state’s attorney pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of fraud for unlawfully obtaining confidential phone records linked to two people with whom he was romantically involved, according to the Justice Department. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Adam Lane Chaudry, now 43, served in his former role from June 2009 to June 2021, working in the homicide division beginning in September 2015. He caused a total of 65 fraudulent grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the telephone records of five victims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Friday. Two of the victims were romantic partners; the other three were friends of one of his romantic partners, the office said.

He caused three grand jury subpoenas to be sent to a telecommunications company in Florida, seeking billing information, toll records and call logs for a person with whom he had a romantic relationship beginning in May 2005. He requested this information by stating that it was related to a special investigation by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, according to prosecutors.

He also caused grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued to a telecommunications company based in New Jersey for a second person with whom he had a romantic relationship beginning in August 2017. .

In addition, he caused multiple grand jury and trial subpoenas to be issued for the phone records of longtime friends of the first romantic interest, prosecutors said.

His former romantic partners and the friends were never under any criminal investigation or prosecution by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

Chaudry faces up to 15 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of fraud in obtaining records.

