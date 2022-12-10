Maryland GOP, reeling from disastrous election, picks new leadership

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Reeling from a midterm election in which they lost every statewide race in a landslide and every competitive county contest, Maryland Republicans on Saturday chose a new leader tasked with trying to unite a fractured party and broaden its appeal. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Nicole Beus Harris, a political consultant married to Maryland’s lone Republican congressman, Andy Harris, was named chairwoman of the state party, defeating Gordana Schifanelli, the 2022 candidate for lieutenant governor, and Baltimore businessman Tim Fazenbaker.

The Maryland Republican Party announced Beus Harris’s victory on social media. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A marketing consultant who has done work for Republican candidates, including her husband, she wrote before the vote that the party needs “a complete rebranding” and a stronger fundraising machine.

Advertisement

Schifanelli’s candidacy was not considered by the Republican State Central Committee because her nomination paperwork was submitted an hour after a 5 p.m. deadline on Nov. 9. Several other candidates for party leadership were also disqualified.

Schifanelli said that deadline was not in committee bylaws and was used by party leaders to engineer their preferred results. “The party of law and order is the party of lawlessness,” she said following the vote.

The event, which brought hundreds of state Republicans to a casino in Hanover, was closed to press. Video shared with The Washington Post by an attendee shows Schifanelli and others pounding their tables in protest at the ruling to exclude her.

“What’s going on here is representative of the disrespect, the disunity and the nonsense that went on in this election,” outgoing party chairman Dirk Haire said over jeers. Supporters of Schifanelli soon walked out.

Advertisement

Fazenbaker, who lost to Beus Harris, said in a statement that “nebulous bylaws,” inconsistently enforced, led to the chaos.

“At this point, this party needs to unify and listen to Marylanders or we will continue to decline in relevance,” he said.

Democrats have a 2-1 advantage in voter registration in the state, but departing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan won two terms by presenting himself as pragmatic in his conservatism. To replace him, primary voters chose Cox, a state delegate who organized buses for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, posted in a forum dominated by white supremacists and tried to impeach Hogan over pandemic policies.

Hogan refused to endorse his would-be successor, calling Cox “a QAnon whack job.” (Cox had retweeted hashtags related to the conspiracy theory that Democrats secretly run a satanic, pedophilic cult and attended a QAnon-linked conference this year.) Cox lost to Democrat Wes Moore this fall by more than 30 points. Andy Harris won reelection against liberal former state delegate Heather Mizeur, but no other Republican congressional candidate succeeded.

Advertisement

Haire said in his resignation letter following the November election that the party had devolved into a “circular firing squad.” His wife, Jessica Haire, lost to the Democratic incumbent in the race for Anne Arundel county executive despite spending hundreds of thousands of dollars more. Republicans also lost a competitive county executive race in Frederick County.

Republican strategist Doug Mayer, a Hogan adviser, said in November that the far-right Cox dragged down credible candidates in other races. Hogan “showed what people needed to do to get elected as a Republican,” Mayer said. “If people don’t want to follow it, that’s on them.”

In the race to replace Haire, Cox backed Beus Harris over Schifanelli, his November running mate. An attorney and immigrant from Yugoslavia, Schifanelli got into politics during the pandemic through opposition to school closures and to anti-racist initiatives.

Schifanelli said Saturday that she was finished with “backstabbing, name-calling” Maryland Republican politics and had already moved on to watching England play France in the World Cup.

“Why would I stay involved and watch people smear each other?” she said. “Everybody gets what they deserve. I am free.”

Peter Jamison contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article