Prince William County official resigns amid data center controversy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland (R-Gainesville) announced Saturday that he will resign from office after his role in a controversial data center project compromised his ability to vote on issues related to the industry. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Candland and his wife Robyn are among more than 200 residents in the Gainesville area who agreed to sell their homes to one of two data center companies seeking to create a 2,100-acre “Digital Gateway” complex in an area that is mostly rural.

Since signing that deal, Candland had recused himself from any votes related to the project, including a recent board decision to approve the framework for that complex, in accordance with an opinion issued by Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth that noted the value of his home would be affected by that decision.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Candland said he recently sought another opinion from Ashworth about a vote scheduled Tuesday on proposed changes to the county’s broader guidelines for development, known as the comprehensive plan, which are also likely to affect future data center development in the county.

Advertisement

Ashworth rendered that opinion late Friday, saying there would also be a conflict of interest in participating in that decision.

“As I have previously stated, any discussion or commentary by you regarding any data centers in any location that in any way could affect the value of your property creates an improper conflict of interest,” Ashworth wrote in her opinion.

In his Facebook post, Candland said he didn’t agree with Ashworth’s opinion but would honor it. In doing so, his ability to serve as a county supervisor would be severely restricted, he said.

“While I could continue as Supervisor in a more limited role and still get many positive things accomplished, I do not feel this would be in the best interests of the citizens of the Gainesville District,” Candland wrote, before announcing that he would step down on Dec. 16.

Candland, who has been the target of a recall campaign over his involvement in the Digital Gateway plan and was already facing an opponent in the Republican primary election for his seat next year, declined to comment Saturday.

A special election to fill the remainder of Candland’s term, which ends next year, will be scheduled after he resigns, a county official said.

GiftOutline Gift Article