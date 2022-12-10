Waldorf man suspected in wife’s death, authorities say

Shawnda Wood, 32, was found deceased by officers after her husband, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33, requested a welfare check Friday afternoon at the 2300 block of Tawny Drive in Waldorf, authorities said.

A Waldorf, Md., woman was found shot dead on Friday, and her husband is a suspect, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Travis Wood was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, along with a firearms charge. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact a detective at 301-609-6571. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.