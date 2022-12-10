Friday was day of in-betweens, in sky, air and seasons

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the right hour on Friday morning in Washington, the sun and the moon seemed to join in depicting the day as one poised at points of division: our calendar, among our seasons, in our weather. To the east a fiery sun came up in a splash of dazzling orange, sending its bright beams cascading down many of the streets and avenues of the city.

In the west, the moon, sinking toward the horizon, still rode high on what seemed a solar-lunar axis that stretched across a bright blue morning sky.

Formally, the moon had already reached its full phase on Wednesday. But it was full enough Friday morning, and silvery and cool.

Our official high temperature was 50 degrees. Of course, zero and one hundred do not represent the poles of the Fahrenheit temperature scale. Nevertheless, it might be argued that 50 is a kind of temperature midpoint.

Above 50 lie the warm and really hot readings. The cool ones and the truly cold ones lie below.

In Washington, Friday may have been a 50-50 kind of day. It was not winter, although we were only a dozen days from the Dec. 21 solstice. If it was fall, it seemed a cool and late fall day.

In fact, 50 degrees is the average high for Washington on Dec. 9. It may be a reading suggestive of a date on the meteorological cusp between fall and winter.

In the sunshine, you could stroll outdoors, swinging arms. But almost unconsciously, it seemed, hands would seek and find comfort in pockets.

In the meantime, a large number of autumn leaves have fallen. Much bright autumn color has faded or vanished. Nevertheless, it was not difficult to find an oak that had apparently lost not a single red leaf.

Clothed in so many red shades of autumn, mostly dark ones, it seemed to represent the persistence of autumn, But it was adjacent to another tree that seemed without leaves; its bare branches stretched in every direction, and seemed a symbol of winter’s onset.

