Saturday looked wintry, and unsurprisingly felt that way

Saturday seemed one of those days that disdains guile, cunning or disguise. What we saw in Washington on Saturday seemed pretty much what we got. Through our windows on Saturday we saw many of the signs and symbols of a winter day, particularly, perhaps, in the bleak and brooding gray of the sky.

After about 9 a.m. the hourly descriptions of sky conditions provided by the National Weather Service made use of only two terms. One was “mostly cloudy,” and the other was “overcast.”

Beneath those clouds the air bore a touch of chill. It was the chill of winter. Our official high temperature in the District reached 45 degrees. That was five less than Friday, and a rapid descent in the cold direction.

It seemed suited to the cold gray stare given us by the sky.

Days with high temperatures of 45 degrees are no strangers to us here. On most days in January, Washington’s average high temperature is exactly that, 45 degrees.

We may be pardoned if we call January in Washington wintry and cold; and Saturday seemed to share many of the meteorological characteristics of that frosty first month of the year.

Sometimes winter sunshine, even if wan and pale, can mitigate the effects engendered by the thermometer alone. However on Saturday the sun seemed to withhold from us its moderating effects.

Without its rays to keep us warm, on one of the year’s shorter days, we were left to cope with both the cold temperatures and the sense of being cold that those temperatures created. On the streets, it prompted us to quicken our pace, not so much to expedite our arrival anywhere as to generate warmth.

Cold air, often pooled near the ground, seemed to clutch at our ankles and perhaps make us wonder whether longer socks might be in order.

On only a handful of days here does the average high temperature fall below Saturday’s 45. Only on the six days from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19 do records show an average high less than Saturday’s dire 45.

On those six days, near to the very depths of Washington winter, the average high is 44.

Of course, we are still in early December. On Saturday with the solstice 11 days ahead of us we could claim with some climatic justice that autumn survives, though in its waning days.

Nevertheless, many who have experienced winter in Washington could argue that Saturday offered a good facsimile.

Granted, of course, that we acknowledge a couple of important distinctions. The harshness of winter winds seemed lacking. Also, aside from anecdotal evidence of short-lived sleeting in the western suburbs, there was no ice, snow or other frozen precipitation. Can it be winter without them?

