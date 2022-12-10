Investigation clears Va. agency for contract with Youngkin’s ad-maker

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — The Virginia inspector general found that state tourism officials committed no wrongdoing by awarding a $268,000 contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker in what was initially a no-bid deal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Inspector General Michael C. Westfall launched an investigation in October after top Democrats questioned how the firm, Poolhouse, won the chance to make a state tourism video and whether the Virginia Tourism Corp. (VTC), a taxpayer-funded public authority, had paid too much for the 60-second spot featuring Youngkin (R).

Poolhouse, a Richmond-based Republican media firm, made $1.5 million in campaign ads for Youngkin during last year’s gubernatorial campaign and has continued working with the governor as he explores a potential 2024 presidential bid.

The VTC is exempt from state procurement rules, but the Poolhouse deal ran counter to the authority’s internal policies, which call for soliciting at least six bids for services worth more than $100,000, VTC President Rita McClenny acknowledged when the deal came to light in the fall. She said she has the authority to circumvent the policies, however.

Advertisement

Westfall, who oversees civil probes into government waste, fraud and abuse, wrote Thursday that he found no wrongdoing because the VTC is “exempt from state procurement guidelines.” He also determined that the cost was “reasonable based on similar projects completed,” he said in a letter addressed to Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

The average daily production cost of videos produced for the VTC ranged from $90,594 to $310,693, while the average for the Poolhouse project was $38,371, Westfall’s letter stated.

“This report puts to rest the lies general assembly democrats spread about the governor during his first year in office,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a text message to The Washington Post on Saturday.

Some Democrats who had pushed for the probe panned it as nonresponsive to the questions they’d asked Westfall to explore.

“They did a great job of insulating and protecting the Governor and his political operatives,” House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) texted The Post.

Advertisement

“We already knew there was a procurement exemption for VTC,” Scott said in his text. “The real question is was there political influence exerted from the Governor’s office in selecting … [the] Gov’s gubernatorial and presidential political consultant to create ads that featured the Gov.” He noted that the inspector general’s office reports to the governor and said “they probably should have brought in an impartial investigator.”

Scott and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) had urged Westfall to launch the probe. On Saturday, Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) said the investigation “punted on two dozen questions.”

McClenny and a spokeswoman for Westfall did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Scott and Saslaw have suggested that the “Welcome to Virginia” video, running in a loop at state airports and rest stops, amounts to a taxpayer-funded campaign ad for Youngkin because he is prominently featured. The ad is narrated by Youngkin and shows him at a NASCAR track.

Advertisement

McClenny has said it was her idea to approach Poolhouse in March under a noncompete contract that prohibited the authority from inviting other firms to bid. Poolhouse had never done work for a state entity, but McClenny said she thought highly of the company’s work. She said the firm’s “familiarity” with Youngkin was a plus.

A member of Youngkin’s Cabinet also pushed for Poolhouse, according to records The Post obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. Merrick continued to advance the deal for weeks after other senior administration officials objected, according to the records, which include administration emails and contracts.

VTC signed a contract with Poolhouse in April. After senior administration officials later raised concerns about the optics of the no-bid deal, VTC gave two other vendors a chance to vie for the job in May, but under tight deadlines dictated by a desire to roll the video out by June. The other vendors did not bid.

GiftOutline Gift Article