The battle over single-family zoning is also a fight over what to call it

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The flier that Diane Duston slipped outside every door in her leafy Arlington neighborhood began with a dire warning: “Alcova Heights Could Be Dramatically Redeveloped.” Local lawmakers in this Northern Virginia suburb are “considering eliminating single-family zoning countywide,” the 72-year-old’s handout said, in big bold letters, and other homeowners needed to speak up.

On the other side of the county, Grace White, 25, has been describing that plan very differently. The leaflets she passes out at a farmers market each weekend, mostly to fellow renters, say the Arlington County Board may “consider allowing Missing Middle housing options.”

“Want more housing opportunities?” her flier asks. “Keep your future in Arlington.”

Like a growing number of U.S. cities and counties, this wealthy, inner-ring D.C. suburb has been ensnared in a fiery debate over whether to reconsider its zoning rules. The tentative changes would allow townhouses, duplexes or garden apartments on any residential lot, including those reserved for only one detached house.

Advertisement

Similar proposals have elicited controversy almost everywhere they have been discussed. From Minneapolis to the California state legislature to Montgomery County, Md., civic groups and elected officials have clashed — sometimes in nasty terms — over whether such an effort might diversify or destroy their neighborhoods.

But that louder, more consequential debate over exactly what might happen under this policy has been belied by a less visible question: what, exactly, to call it.

Is it adding “missing middle housing,” as Arlington planners assert? Ending single-family zoning, as skeptics like Duston argue? Yielding “gentle density” or legalizing “stickplexes”?

The answer stands to mold public opinion on the idea, determining if and how Arlington lawmakers can move forward — and shape whether it can take root elsewhere, too.

Advertisement

“All the emotions come out with zoning,” said Jason Jordan, the public affairs director at the American Planning Association. “We have to be sensitive and try to find a vocabulary … that avoids the technical jargon debate or this very polarized culture-war debate over whether the suburbs are good or bad.”

Even Jordan’s organization, which supports proposals like the one before Arlington, has not settled on one specific phrase. “People who have agendas in this space are smart,” he added, “and they’re choosing frames and language that help advance their point of view.”

Advocates say expanding housing supply would open expensive enclaves to more people, undoing policies once meant to keep out people of color. Opponents express concerns the changes would overwhelm local infrastructure and spoil what made these areas so attractive in the first place.

Advertisement

In a polarized America, political disputes that veer into the linguistic are nothing new: Advocates for or against abortion rights have long labeled themselves “pro-life” or “pro-choice.” Opposite camps in the immigration debate have sparred over whether to call some immigrants “illegal” or “undocumented.”

But as a similar dynamic creeps into the technical, somewhat obscure realm of municipal zoning, a growing war about these words shows just how charged — and how widespread — the debate has become, even and especially in areas that lean overwhelmingly Democratic.

***

Duston, a retired real estate agent who owns a five-bedroom Cape Cod in Alcova Heights, said she talks with her neighbors about Arlington “ending single-family zoning” because it more clearly communicates how the county’s plan might affect older houses in the neighborhood.

Advertisement

“It hits people where they live,” she said. “They can easily visualize the house next door being torn down and a multiunit building going up [and the increase in] cars or people associated with it.”

In October, the median home price in Arlington was $650,000, and nearly double that — $1.17 million — for a single-family house. But Duston maintains that for younger people with realistic expectations, there are plenty of attainable options on the market.

Single-family zoning has for decades been the bedrock of American suburbia, and undoing it, she added, might mean fewer empty parking spots, more crowding on roads, and fewer trees to offer shade and green.

Jenny Schuetz, an urban economist and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said that “ending single-family zoning” is an imprecise way of describing the change — and it’s one that can mislead people.

Advertisement

“'Ending single-family zoning’ — that doesn’t tell you what it’s going to turn into,” said Schuetz, who has expressed support for Arlington’s plan. “Is this going to turn into a neighborhood where you’re allowed to build single-family and duplexes, or where you can build single-family, duplexes and skyscrapers?”

When Minneapolis officials first proposed a plan similar to Arlington’s in 2018, they framed their effort as one that would allow new multifamily types of housing in every neighborhood. Concerned residents ginned up opposition with red yard signs that warned, “Don’t Bulldoze Our Neighborhoods.”

Yet, it was local advocates for the policy, Schuetz notes, who doubled down on the idea of the plan “ending” Minneapolis’s single-family zoning.

One local group of urbanists created a meme in the style of a retro national parks ad, with a cartoon beaver: “Remember: Only you can prevent sprawl. Help keep America green. End single-family zoning.”

As other governments started following suit — in Oregon, then Sacramento, then all of California — the idea of “ending single-family zoning” caught on as a shorthand. That included some who were vehemently against the idea.

Advertisement

In the throes of his 2020 reelection campaign for president, Donald Trump penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed in which he lambasted Democrats’ efforts to “abolish” single-family zoning.

“America’s suburbs are a shining example of the American Dream, where people can live in their own homes, in safe, pleasant neighborhoods,” he wrote alongside Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development. “The left wants to take that American Dream away from you.”

Schuetz, the Brookings economist, said this kind of rhetoric demonstrates how the phrase can be used to provoke a more upsetting — and false — notion: that banning single-family zoning means your own single-family house will be banned, too.

“Whether you’re offering a vision of something positive for society or criticizing something that exists does matter in the tone,” she said. “The ‘invading a single-family neighborhood’ language that gets used all the time can also feel aggressive and hostile to people.”

***

Advertisement

When Arlington County planners launched a multiyear study in 2019 to consider how to solve the county’s housing crunch, they instead chose to call their initiative “missing middle housing.”

The term was coined by the Berkeley, Calif., architect Daniel Parolek to describe the housing types that did not exist under many cities’ zoning codes: townhouses, small apartment buildings and much more.

“The reason we created this concept was to effectively frame the conversation about this need for these housing choices,” said Parolek, who presented it at an Arlington event in 2016, “without using terminology that comes with some baggage."

But the mere effort to study the idea immediately generated concern among Arlington civic leaders, who feared it would mean “ending single-family zoning,” even as some county board members insisted that was not yet on the table.

Advertisement

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel What is ‘missing middle’ housing? “Missing middle” housing is a term that refers to small multiunit residential buildings like townhouses, duplexes and fourplexes.

It covers a range of housing types that fit into the “middle” between detached single-family houses and high-rise apartment buildings — in terms of form, scale and number of units.

In many neighborhoods, it’s been illegal to build this kind of housing. That’s why housing advocates say it’s “missing.” “Single-family zoning” says homeowners and developers can build only one detached house on each lot.

Changes that legalize missing middle housing would still allow for the construction of single-family houses. But they would also make it legal to build other housing types.

A growing list of governments, including Minneapolis, California and Charlotte, have embraced this idea recently. As localities like Arlington consider changing their rules on what can be built where, they face plenty of pushback — especially from longtime homeowners.

These skeptics worry about how more homes and people may impact local infrastructure. They say “upzoning” will crowd schools, clog storm sewers, remove trees and make it harder to find parking.

They also say zoning changes could displace low-income residents while making money for developers. Residents and civic groups who support “missing middle” say it will correct racist policies and create more — and more affordable — housing options.

If this newly-built housing is less expensive than what already exists, they say, it will reduce competition for older homes and keep those affordable.

More dense housing would also reduce sprawl in further-out suburbs. 1 / 4 End of carousel

Three years later, with those changes on the horizon, skeptics of the policy — as well as some of its proponents — maintain that the phrase “missing middle” has mucked up some of the public conversation.

“I don’t think there’s a missing middle,” said Duston, the Alcova Heights homeowner. Although most of Arlington’s residential land is reserved exclusively for single-family homes, she pointed out that other neighborhoods are filled with duplexes and townhouses.

For residents who are not closely tuned-in, Duston added, the label seems to point toward creating housing for a different middle: the middle class.

***

White, who canvasses with the group YIMBYs of NOVA, often sets up a whiteboard at the farmers market asking passersby to mark down what types of homes they’ve lived in: high-rise apartments, detached single-family houses, and everything in between.

A renter who splits a two-bedroom in Westover, she said that Arlington officials have had “a little bit of trouble” trying to figure out how to phrase and frame their effort.

Instead, she often talks about “re-legalizing” missing middle housing. The townhouses and duplexes scattered around Arlington are there, White added, because they were legal to build until the early- to mid-20th century — when the county codified land-use policies to keep out low-income residents.

Those small multifamily homes “are some of the most affordable units available in Arlington,” she said.

Some county board members have said they would have thought twice about the “missing middle” label. Erika Moore, a county spokeswoman, said Arlington officials have added mention of “expanding housing choice” to their official study on the idea. But two years into their efforts, with a vote expected in March at the earliest, they opted not to rebrand the whole thing.

“We didn’t want to create additional confusion with the community,” she said.

They are also asking passers-by to fill out this whiteboard with the types of housing they’ve lived in pic.twitter.com/8G7MooFzfo — Teo Armus (@teoarmus) October 15, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article