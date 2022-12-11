Bladensburg tenants strike against rising rents, sewage backups, pests

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Angelica Felix is fed up. The 37-year-old has seen her rent tick up as conditions worsened at the brick apartments in Bladensburg that she has called home for two years. Mice droppings have become a common sight in some units at Quincy Village, and some of Felix's neighbors worry about sewage backups, or showering too long for fear of causing leaks in apartments below them.

Those on fixed or low incomes have struggled to keep pace after New Jersey-based Schweb Partners LLC bought the property in late March and raised monthly costs — by about 50 percent in some cases, Felix and other tenants said.

“I feel like if I would leave, I would be leaving them in a situation worse off,” the federal contractor told The Washington Post. “On top of that, whoever comes after me is going to deal with the same issues if not worse.”

Frustrated and feeling out of options, residents at Quincy Village apartments are withholding payment to compel Schweb to acknowledge health and safety issues and the effects of rent increases. Tenants of a Schweb property in Laurel, a half-hour north, went on strike in the summer.

Now squeezed by historic inflation, tenants in this predominantly Black and Latino town less than 10 miles from the White House have struggled in recent years as rents rose and wages lagged. In Bladensburg, the median income grew by 9 percent between 2013 and 2020, according to census data, while median rent ballooned more than 28 percent.

Combined with increasing corporate consolidation of rental properties by companies like Schweb and a lack of public investment in preserving and creating low-income housing stock, working-class people here and across the country have found themselves in greater need of low-cost housing, with fewer choices.

Schweb representatives, who did not respond to interview requests, met with tenants once over the summer, but so far there’s been no resolution, Felix said.

“We’re in an affordable-housing crisis,” said Willow Lung-Amam, an associate professor of urban studies and planning at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Low-income people were pushed into the rental market in greater numbers locally and nationally as historically low housing production after the Great Recession and rock-bottom interest rates drove fierce competition for buyers, Lung-Amam said. This was especially true in the D.C. area, which has been one of the nation’s hottest housing markets. That pressure strained already inadequate affordable housing stock, while government investment in public housing and vouchers did not keep pace, she said.

Quincy Village is the second Prince George’s County complex owned by Schweb Partners to go on a rent strike this year. In July, tenants at the Westgate apartments in Laurel announced their decision to begin withholding rent after shocking rent increases and complaints of mildew, mold and roaches.

Felix and her neighbors at Quincy Village Apartments banded together with the help of area nonprofit CASA Maryland, which was also involved in the Laurel strike, to announce their decision in front of the building Tuesday. The Laurel tenants eventually secured a meeting and mutual agreement with Schweb, which is what the Quincy Village tenants want, said CASA Maryland communications specialist Gabriela Hernandez.

Felix was the first one to call CASA when she discovered she couldn’t find a website other than a Better Business Bureau page and LinkedIn for Schweb, she said.

“That’s fishy,” she said. “Once I noticed that that footprint wasn’t there as a business, it made me start to research.”

Jocelyn Route, Ward 1 Bladensburg council member, said tenants for months have sent letters about the condition of the building and individual units to Schweb that have gone unanswered.

Route facilitated an August meeting with Schweb to reach an agreement for an 80-year-old tenant on a fixed income whose rent rose from $750 to $1,500. The rent was eventually lowered to $1,250, but the change has still caused stress and a financial crush to the woman, Route said.

Schweb Partners did not return multiple voice mails and emails requesting interviews and responses to the Quincy Village tenants’ complaints.

Maryland doesn’t require landlords to give any notice of rent increases unless county laws say otherwise. In the absence of structural protections, collective actions such as rent strikes have long been deployed by tenants looking to assert their rights.

Bladensburg Mayor Takisha James said people in a position to make change locally are laying plans.

“We’re a small town, and it doesn’t make sense to do one piece of legislation here and then [Schweb] pop up in Forest Heights or Glenarden,” James said. “If we can pull our voices together as a united front for all the cities and towns in Prince George’s County, it’s a better strategy.”

Laurel is still in the process of trying to find the best solution and considering ideas, said James W. Kole, president pro tem on the city council.

Still, getting local municipalities to pass legislation is faster than waiting for state leaders to address the topic, Hernandez said.

“It’s an urgent matter,” she said. “People are being displaced now.”

Unlike some neighboring jurisdictions, Prince George’s County has no inclusionary zoning requirements, rent stabilization laws or just-cause eviction protections. Local officials and housing experts say the lack of tenant protections is rooted, in part, in the county’s historic role as a robust provider of what’s referred to as “naturally occurring affordable housing.”

“The argument has always been that Prince George’s County is more affordable than Montgomery County, Arlington or D.C.,” said Victor Ramirez, who represented Bladensburg in Maryland’s House of Delegatres and Senate for 16 years. “But it is not as affordable as it was, because wages aren’t keeping up with the cost of living.”

Over the past decade, Bladensburg residents have seen a somewhat starker disparity between rent increases and wage growth than Prince George’s County and Maryland overall. Monthly rents in Bladensburg rose 28 percent from an average of $1,104 in 2013 to $1,420 in 2020. Meanwhile, residents’ annual wages rose by just 9 percent, from $30,408 to $33,139, over that same period.

Similarly, wages in Prince George’s County tend to lag behind those in other districts. Prince George’s residents have some of the lowest wages in the D.C. region, and census data shows that Black and Latino residents’ earnings trail that of White residents. At the end of 2021, Black residents brought in an average of $4,924 a month and Latino workers $4,631 a month. White residents made an average of $7,332 a month.

The county lacks the enforcement mechanisms needed to follow up on code violations quickly and effectively, which needs to be addressed to keep affordable housing safe and habitable, Ramirez added.

“Some of our renters are living in apartment complexes that are not suitable for humans to live in — some are rodent-infested, some have lead, some just have health concerns,” he said. “That’s unacceptable.”

One tool that Prince George’s County does have is the right of first refusal, Lung-Amam said. When an apartment building goes up for sale, the county has the option to buy it or help existing tenants buy it, which can preserve existing affordable housing units. But the county has only preserved 1,213 affordable units spread across six apartment buildings since 2013 using that approach, according to data on the county’s website.

Lung-Amam said local leaders have been hesitant to adopt or use new housing policies, while the county’s wealthier, better-resourced neighbors have not provided as much affordable housing across the region.

“Prince George’s County sees itself as a warehouse of affordability in the region, so it has not put much of an emphasis on maintaining their stock,” Lung-Amam said.

In Mount Rainier, which borders the District, local leaders aren’t waiting on the county to act. A draft rent stabilization proposal was presented publicly before the city council this month.

Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez said the issue is pressing for many residents who are still working to recover financially from the pandemic. The situation places them in a precarious position, she said.

“It’s working-class people that live in our communities,” she said. “We want them to stay in our communities.”

Felix said she and her partner would like to be closer to D.C. if their finances allow. Before she moves, she wants to ensure that the community she would leave behind receives decent treatment.

At the news conference announcing the rent strike, Felix said Schweb is charging “millionaire prices” for a building that’s falling apart, a tactic she said the company is using to push out current residents.

“The problem is the people that they want in here aren’t here,” she said. “We are here.”

