Misplaced revenge sparked killing of Largo High student, prosecutors say

Gift Article Share

Allyssa Banks, 18, had gotten out of her car to help her boyfriend parallel park while the two were out on a date. She was checking to see whether the car was close enough to the curb, according to prosecutors. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight During those early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2016, just before 2 a.m., a group of men from the Riverdale area were driving around the Largo area to “avenge the death” of a friend who was killed at a house party, Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Coleman told jurors in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. They came across the young couple, prosecutors say.

Two of the men approached. That’s when Josue Vasques opened the passenger door and asked Banks’s boyfriend, “Where you from?” according to court testimony. When he responded that he was from Largo, Vasques started shooting, Coleman said.

Advertisement

Banks’s boyfriend ducked for cover and survived the shooting. But Banks, an honors graduate and student government president of Largo High School, was shot in the head and later died. Neither belonged to the group that attended the house party or had anything to do with the killing that had taken place there, according to prosecutors.

Six years later, Vasques, accused of killing Banks and wounding her boyfriend, is facing a jury at trial.

During the trial that started with jury selection on Dec. 5, Coleman argued that Vasques, then 20, pulled the trigger in retaliation for his friend’s death, which occurred about a year before Banks was killed. Coleman said in her opening statement that Banks’s boyfriend identified Vasques as the gunman. Coleman also said that a friend of Vasques’s who testified for a grand jury overheard him admitting to shooting Banks.

Advertisement

Vasques’s defense attorneys, John McKenna and Michael Lawlor called Banks’s death a “god awful tragedy” but disputed Vasques’s guilt. They argued that two of the state’s key witnesses, including co-defendant Thomas Jenkins, lack credibility and that their testimony was “bought and paid for” in exchange for leniency in their cases. McKenna and Lawlor also questioned the identification of the shooter by Banks’s boyfriend. Vasques is a Hispanic man who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, but Banks’s boyfriend told police the morning of the shooting that the gunman was a Black man who was taller than 6 feet.

“The state will fail to meet its burden beyond a reasonable doubt,” Lawlor told jurors during opening statements.

Jurors first heard from Lydia Banks, Allyssa Banks’s mom, who described her daughter as “a shining star from day one.” The 18-year-old was studying to be a paramedic at Prince George’s Community College.

Advertisement

“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Lydia Banks said. Since her daughter’s death, she has been on a “horrendous roller coaster,” she told the jury.

Allyssa Banks and her boyfriend had taken her mother’s car on Oct. 18, 2016, with permission, Lydia Banks said. Her daughter was getting her hair and nails done and had called to tell her where they were going.

When prosecutors asked when was the next time she saw Allyssa Banks, Lydia Banks responded, “I didn’t … never saw her again.”

Lydia Banks first learned of the shooting when the news of two young people being attacked in Largo appeared on her TV and she saw her burgundy Toyota Camry, she said.

Jenkins, a co-conspirator who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of transporting a handgun, also testified. He told the jury he was cooperating with the state “to repent.”

Advertisement

Jenkins said Oct. 18 started out as a “regular day” hanging out with Vasques in the Kentland area when Vasques raised the idea of going to Largo in retaliation for their friend’s killing.

They hopped in a car driven by another man, who Jenkins said he did not know, on their way to Largo. Vasques, in the passenger seat, was armed with a handgun, and Jenkins, who sat in the back seat, was armed with a shotgun down his pants leg, Jenkins testified. He said they were “looking for anybody that fit the description” of who was at the house party in Largo a year prior.

The men first saw people at a gas station but drove further down when they spotted a man and a woman in a car, Jenkins said. They drove past the couple’s car and then Vasques and Jenkins got out together, armed with the guns, Jenkins said. Jenkins and Vasques approached, and Vasques asked the man in the car where they were from “to figure out if they were what we were looking for,” Jenkins said.

Advertisement

Jenkins, who was standing on the driver’s side, said that he heard the man respond, “Largo.” Vasques then began firing shots, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said he thought the woman, Banks, was still outside the car when the shooting started. The shotgun he was carrying in his hand “wasn’t operating,” Jenkins said.

The men then got back into their car and the driver sped off, Jenkins said. Jenkins said he didn’t recognize the couple from the 2015 house party, which he had attended.

Lawlor, Vasques’s defense attorney, asked Jenkins for a description of who they were looking for that night and that could have been at the party. When Jenkins responded, “They look like average Black men,” Lawlor replied that if anyone “had the misfortune of looking ‘average,’ you might’ve pumped your shotgun into them?”

Lawlor asked Jenkins what he had done to “repent” in the months leading up to his guilty plea in 2019.

“I can’t say that I did anything,” Jenkins said. Lawlor argued that Jenkins “knew that these crimes could result in you spending your entire life in prison” and that in exchange for his testimony, the state dropped the murder charges he was facing in Banks’s killing.

Vasques, now 26, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other related charges. His trial is expected to resume Monday.

GiftOutline Gift Article