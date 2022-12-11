Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Hinds Burton had just turned 5 when her family welcomed a new member: her little brother, Ernest, named after their father. “Since Daddy was ‘Ernie’ there was some debate about a nickname for the baby that would avoid confusion,” wrote Virginia, of Arlington. “I piped up: ‘Why don’t you call him Nick, short for nickname?’ My parents loved it, it fits him perfectly, and he’s passed it on to his son as a middle name.”

That’s pretty meta: a nickname for “nickname.”

Last week, I asked readers to share nickname stories. They came through — you might say not in the nick of time, but in the time of nick(names).

For example, a few years ago, Vicki Elsbernd was visiting her brother David in Tennessee when they ran into a group of his friends.

“They were calling him ‘Don T,’” wrote Vicki, of Reston.

This puzzled Vicki, so she asked for an explanation. David told her an embarrassing tale. One evening, he’d been out driving with his friends and looking for a parking spot at a crowded venue.

“He spotted an empty space close to a dumpster and drove toward it,” Vicki wrote. “When they got close, David saw a dilapidated sign in the car’s headlights and said ‘I can’t park here … I don’t know who he is, but it’s reserved for ‘Don T.’”

It was a “DON’T PARK” sign with the apostrophe missing.

Wrote Vicki: “His friends exploded in laughter and ‘Don T’ became his nickname.”

Twenty-five years ago, the 23-foot cruiser that Thomas Murphy kept at the Old Dominion Boat Club in Alexandria was damaged in a storm when a larger boat hit it. He decided to do the repairs himself. A few years later, another member whose boat was docked nearby declined Thomas’s invitation to cruise down the river to Georgetown.

“What I didn’t know was as I left, he was heard loudly cursing my boat as a piece of junk covered in duct tape,” wrote Thomas, who lives in Alexandria.

Admittedly, that magical material was part of the repairs.

When Thomas returned to the club a few hours later, he treated himself to a beer.

“Some other members were sitting at the bar watching NASCAR,” he wrote. “One of them looked at me and loudly said, ‘Hey, there’s that duct tape guy’ as a joke.”

And “Duct Tape” he remains.

“Some members don’t even know my real name,” Thomas wrote.

The District’s Mike Soper raised a point: “It’s an anecdotal observation, but the nickname phenomenon seems to be primarily practiced by males — not necessarily mature ones. Must be like our affinity for the ‘Three Stooges.’”

Yes, and as with the Stooges, there can be a certain cruelty in nicknames. When he was a young teenager, 60 or so years ago, Phil Greenberg delivered newspapers. His prowess at signing customers up for subscriptions earned Phil a trip to an Orioles game with other paperboys.

The newspaper delivery manager picked the boys up in his truck.

“As I got on the truck I stumbled and fell, butt up,” Phil wrote. “The manager looked at me on the floor, butt up, and called out for all to hear, ‘Look at those buns! Hey Bunsy.’”

Now whenever Phil hears someone shout “Bunsy” or “Bun,” he knows it’s an old friend.

“And at 74, we’re all old,” he wrote.

Didn’t that bother him?

“Didn’t bother me at all,” Phil said. “I was always a fat kid and the youngest in the group. I took it as a badge of honor and absolute acceptance.”

Years ago, Denver’s DJ Janik was part of a group of federal lawyers who were really into nicknames, things like Cohn “the Barbarian,” Irene “the Sirene,” “Bad Moon” Risner and other silly stuff.

“One attorney was named Lorraine,” DJ wrote. “Given it was the early 1980s, when Prince was very popular, we shortened Lorraine to ’Raine, and named her ‘Purple Raine.’”

That was further shortened to “Purple.” The nickname stuck. It was how all the attorneys referred to her, including in memorandums during a case involving the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant.

“Later, after the site had been raided and sued for various civil and criminal violations, a House subcommittee was investigating DOE and its contractors,” DJ wrote. “At one point, zealous congressional staff strongly demanded to know the identity of the person whose ‘code name’ was ‘Purple.’”

I had to ask DJ if he was blessed with any nicknames. Well, DJ is one. (He’s David Jerome Janik.)

Others included Dr. D, Dr. Detroit, The Shadow and El Jefe.

Wrote DJ: “Once in a while ‘Oppressor,’ just for being in management.”

