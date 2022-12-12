Which Confederate statues are gone in the DMV — and which remain?

Description: The bronze statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee was the focal point of the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017 and the subject of a lengthy legal battle over whether it could be taken down. Since then, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center won a bid to take over the statue and has said it intends to melt down the piece and turn it into new artwork. Those plans were the subject of a lawsuit by the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation, which want to force the city to pay to repair and restore the statue, or, if the statue cannot be repaired, use the bronze ingots from the statue to be repurposed into a Civil War cannon that will be displayed on a Civil War battlefield. That case is ongoing.