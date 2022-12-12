D.C. elections board: Silverman’s poll did not break campaign finance law

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Board of Elections on Monday sided with Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in her appeal of a decision from the campaign finance office, ruling that she did not misuse campaign funds while polling the Ward 3 Democratic primary election. The board's unanimous move to uphold Silverman's appeal comes just a few weeks before the lawmaker is set to depart from the council after losing her reelection bid last month. She had sought to clear her name over the polling complaint, which was brought in August by fellow at-large candidate Karim Marshall, who asked OCF to determine whether Silverman violated any rules or improperly coordinated with other candidates while polling the Ward 3 contest.

About two weeks before the November general election, OCF ordered Silverman to reimburse the city $6,277.52 for the polling expenditures — a decision she quickly appealed.

On Nov. 4, the three-member elections board rejected a facet of Silverman’s appeal that alleged her due-process rights were violated during the investigation. But Monday’s hearing — which focused squarely on the merits of OCF’s ruling — offered a more favorable outcome for Silverman, who tweeted after the board’s ruling that she was “outraged” over the matter, which she says may have cost her a seat on the council.

Some of Silverman’s detractors and opponents in the election used the OCF ruling to campaign against her in the race’s closing days, including one of the eventual winners in the at-large race, Ward 5 Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie, who ran at-large as an independent candidate.

“I lost my reelection because of the flawed and rushed OCF decision, released 12 days before Election Day while voters were already casting ballots,” Silverman said in a statement, adding that the decision influenced voters and served as fuel for attack ads. “This ruling has importance beyond me and this campaign: it makes clear that OCF should not be making hasty rulings this close to an election, with no opportunity to appeal on the merits before Election Day.”

Silverman told reporters shortly before the June Democratic primary that she had polled the Ward 3 race and spoken broadly about its conclusions with two candidates who had asked for her endorsement — Tricia Duncan and Ben Bergmann — who later dropped out of the contest to support the eventual winner, Matthew Frumin. Silverman also shared that vote splitting could benefit Eric Goulet, another leading candidate who had the backing of the well-financed pro-charter school group Democrats for Education Reform D.C. (DFER).

OCF’s general counsel William SanFord said in his initial order that there was not enough evidence to substantiate Marshall’s complaint about improper coordination between Silverman, Duncan and Bergmann — but said Silverman’s use of public funds to poll a race in which she was not a candidate violated the District’s Fair Elections Act. (Silverman was a participant in the city’s “Fair Elections” public campaign finance program that caps individual donations while matching contributions from D.C. residents, 5 to 1, with taxpayer funds).

Silverman’s attorney, Jason Downs, said at Monday’s hearing that the polls helped Silverman ensure she’d be endorsing a Ward 3 candidate that was aligned with her political interests in a sector of the city where she has been successful in her previous at-large campaigns. It also gave Silverman the chance to test a less-expensive type of polling, Downs said, to determine its effectiveness.

SanFord contended that the polls were improper because Silverman’s name was never mentioned and that they did not include questions about DFER or the priorities or needs of Ward 3 residents. He also said that Silverman, despite being an independent candidate, only polled Democrats in the ward.

“The poll was designed to use as leverage in the Democrat primary to support whomever Council member Silverman believed had the best chance of defeating the candidate … supported by the DFER,” SanFord said.

But after questioning both sides, the elections board agreed to reverse SanFord’s ruling and said there were no campaign violations by committed by Silverman’s campaign. The board is expected to publish a written decision in the coming days.

“The Ward 3 polling that her campaign conducted, even though of a different race, did serve a purpose either directly or indirectly for her at-large campaign,” D.C. Board of Elections chair Gary Thompson said. “An endorsement decision is obviously a valid campaign activity, and a candidate can spend money to make an endorsement decision that she or he best furthers their campaign, including a poll.”

During Monday’s hearing, Thompson asked SanFord about a potential “slippery slope” in future elections, leading to “complaints filed for campaign violations then campaign literature being peppered with, ‘so-and-so is under investigation.'”

SanFord responded that a ruling in Silverman’s favor could “open the floodgates for all kinds of abuse,” of the public financing program and that the regulations were clear.

Downs said that he and Silverman shared the opposite view.

“I think that if we get into the subjective beliefs of every single candidate, that will open the floodgates to abuse from opposing candidates filing claims such as the claim we have here,” Downs said.

