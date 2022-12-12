Four taken to hospital after Prince George’s County jail incident

Gift Article Share

Four inmates of the Prince George’s County jail were taken to the hospital Monday after what the corrections department described as “an incident” at the facility. The conditions of the inmates were not given, and no details of the incident were provided. The county police and the corrections department are investigating, the department said.

The jail is located on Dille Drive, south of King’s Grant Park in the Upper Marlboro area. It is west of Brown Station Road.

In fiscal 2018, the most recent year for which the department provided data on its website, the jail housed 920 inmates in a facility with a capacity of 1,564.

Questions about injuries, conditions and treatment were referred by the county fire department to the corrections department.

Earlier Monday, the corrections department said on Twitter that evening visits were suspended until Saturday, “effective immediately.”

It was not clear whether the suspension played any part in the violence.

