Md. man charged in deaths of pregnant girlfriend and viable fetus

Gift Article Share

A Maryland man accused of keeping the decomposing body of his pregnant girlfriend inside his Silver Spring apartment was charged with murder in the deaths of the woman and her viable fetus, authorities said Monday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police say the woman was eight months pregnant when she was shot several times at least a month ago. The suspect, Torrey Damien Moore, 31, was ordered held Monday to undergo a psychiatric evaluation on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder of a viable fetus.

Moore also is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk Thursday, an incident that led a SWAT team on Friday to swarm his apartment, where they discovered the woman’s body. There is no indication the deaths of the two adults are related.

Police and prosecutors are employing Maryland’s law against the “murder or manslaughter of viable fetus” in charging Moore. Under the statute, a person can be prosecuted for murder if he or she “intended to cause the death of the viable fetus.”

Advertisement

The law is specifically written to not apply to how Maryland addresses abortion. “Nothing in this section applies to or infringes on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy,” the law states.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy (D) did not name the woman killed because final DNA testing is pending, but he said she was 26.

The eight-month old boy “was in fact viable” and the woman “was shot many, many times,” McCarthy said Monday.

Moore is being represented by the Maryland public defender’s office. Attorneys there could not be reached Monday for comment. The Post has been unable to reach any of his family members.

The case against Moore began Thursday afternoon, when officers were called the Dash In convenience store in the White Oak area of Silver Spring. They found a sales clerk, Ayalew Wondimu, on the floor behind the counter with several gunshot wounds to his chest, according to police officials.

Advertisement

Surveillance video inside and outside the store, police said, revealed a suspect walking toward the nearby Enclave Silver Spring apartment buildings. More investigation, including video at the apartments, led to identify the shooter as Moore, detectives wrote in court papers.

A SWAT team was summoned, and early Friday morning burst inside Moore’s apartment. They found a handgun, police said, and the decomposing body of a woman on the apartment floor.

Police initially charged Moore with first-degree murder in the death of Wondimu. That charge got him locked in the county jail on no-bond status Friday. The terms of his bond were scheduled to be reviewed at a hearing in District Court Monday.

Investigators obtained the additional charges against Moore over the weekend.

GiftOutline Gift Article