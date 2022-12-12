Richmond’s last major city-owned Confederate memorial is coming down

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Work crews moved into place Monday morning to begin taking down this city’s last major icon to the Lost Cause, a statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill in the middle of a busy intersection. Traffic control barriers were ready early, but workers waited for the morning rush to clear and for classes to get underway at a nearby elementary school before closing off the crossroads of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue on Richmond’s Northside.

More than a dozen other Confederate monuments around this historic city have been removed since 2020, when social justice protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis finally forced Richmond to confront its memorial landscape.

While the titanic, state-owned statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue became an international symbol of that year of protests, it is the Hill statue that has proved to have the most staying power. That’s because of one unique feature: Hill’s remains are buried beneath it.

Advertisement

A law passed by the General Assembly in 2020 allowed localities to take down Confederate statues, which up until then had been protected. But the Hill monument’s status as a grave caused the city to go through a lengthy process to get legal permission to clear the site and then arrange for the remains to be relocated.

Once the stone base is opened up by workers for Team Henry, the Black-owned contractor that has overseen demolition of almost all the city’s monuments, a crew will extract Hill’s coffin. A funeral home will transport the remains to a burial plot in Hill’s hometown of Culpeper that the city of Richmond purchased for $1,000.

The delicate work could stretch the removal across two days, officials said. But when it’s done, the former capital of the Confederacy will be almost free of Lost Cause iconography in public spaces — an outcome that seemed unthinkable only a few years ago.

Advertisement

“This is the last stand for the Lost Cause in our city,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said last week after a judge swept aside an effort to claim the statue by a group of people who said they were Hill’s indirect descendants.

What Richmond loses in divisive symbolism it gains in traffic safety, as the need to navigate around the Hill monument has made the intersection one of the city’s most dangerous.

A few prominent Confederate symbols remain in Richmond — most notably a trio of statues on Capitol Square outside the State Capitol. The administration of former governor Ralph Northam (D) has said it was too focused on getting the Lee statue down to take on the Capitol Square statues, which would probably require action by the General Assembly. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has shown no interest in picking up the baton, with a spokeswoman saying via text that the governor believes “we must resist the movement to cleanse our history. The decision to remove the statues were decisions made by previous administrations/politicians.”

The Hill site is in a different area than most of the Confederate memorials that once stood around Richmond’s downtown and older inner neighborhoods. It was a rural part of Henrico County when developer Lewis Ginter created the memorial in 1891 to promote his new suburban neighborhood, later annexed by the city.

Advertisement

Hill, who was killed by Union troops outside Petersburg in the waning days of the war in 1865, had been buried in two other spots before being dug up and reinterred here. He had once said he did not wish to live to see the Confederacy fall, and he didn’t. But his statue saw its symbols disappear.

It has long been rumored that Hill was buried standing up inside the base of the monument. But news accounts from the time suggest that while he might have been vertical in one of the earlier burials, by the time he got to this spot the remains were little more than bones and tattered cloth.

This story is developing and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article