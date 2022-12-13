Mother and daughter elephants make first public debut at National Zoo

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hello mama and daughter! Two Asian elephants — a 19-year-old mother and her 9-year-old daughter — can now be seen by the public at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington.

The pair have been in quarantine since they arrived Nov. 7 to the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest.

The mother elephant is named Trong Nhi (pronounced trong-nEE) and her daughter is Nhi Linh (pronounced nEE-lin). They came to the D.C. zoo as a gift from the Rotterdam Zoo in South Holland, Netherlands, where they were both born.

The addition of the new elephants is considered a big deal because zoo experts have said they hope the animals could infuse the elephant breeding program. The National Zoo hasn’t had an elephant calf in 21 years, and two years ago they euthanized two of its female elephants — Ambika, 72, Shanthi, 45, — because of old age and poor health.

The hope is that the two new elephants could eventually mate with a male elephant, Spike. He’s been bred often with another female elephant, but for reasons that are unclear she hasn’t gotten pregnant.

National Zoo keepers have described the new elephants as personable, and veteran elephant manager Marie Galloway said they are “really nice girls.” Trong Nhi doesn’t like to be away from her daughter too much, officials said.

Visitors are most likely to see the pair roaming their enclosure between 10 a.m. and noon each day. And they can be seen on an elephant webcam, too.

Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh have started to meet the other females in the zoo’s elephant herd. Zoo experts said they have done what are called “howdy introductions” — when the elephants can “see, smell and communicate” with each other through a safety barrier.

Bryan Amaral, acting associate director of animal care at the zoo, said in a statement that the new elephants are making progress in their transition to the facility.

Experts will watch for calm demeanor and movements to see if they’re ready to share a space with others. Officials said it’s still going to be awhile before the pair gets introduced to the rest of the herd, which includes five other elephants, and is housed with them. Officials gave no specific time as to when that will happen.

Asian elephants are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Populations. In the wild, they’re in decline because of habitat loss and poaching, and scientists estimate there are between 30,000 and 50,000 Asian elephants.

Michael E. Ruane contributed to this report.

