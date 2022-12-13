Family of man shot by FBI agent at Metro Center demands prosecution

Gift Article Share

The family of Troy "TJ" Bullock," who authorities say was fatally shot last week by an off-duty FBI agent at Metro Center train station, demanded on Tuesday that the incident be investigated and the agent be prosecuted. An attorney representing the family said at a news conference that the Bullocks had not been contacted by police since officers first notified them that their son was dead after the Dec. 7 shooting. The family had also been unable to see his body, she said.

“One of the most disheartening parts of this for the parents … is the unanswered questions,” said Jade Mathis, the family’s attorney. “What exactly happened, step-by-step, on December the seventh at 6:21 p.m., that caused their life to change forever?”

Bullock’s parents, fiancee and extended family huddled together, silent and in tears, as she spoke near D.C.'s federal district courthouse.

A spokesperson for D.C. police, which has taken the lead on the investigation, said the department “has been in touch with the family.”

Almost a week after the incident, there remained many questions about what led to the fatal shooting at the Metro Center station, a busy transfer hub downtown.

Surveillance videos made public Friday show the off-duty agent, who has not been identified, confronting Bullock after he appears to step toward a person holding a bag next to a pillar. A brief scuffle ensues, and Bullock shoves the agent so hard that they both fall over a wall and down an eight-foot drop, the footage shows. Moments later, police said, the agent fatally shot Bullock in an area out of view of Metro’s security cameras.

Mathis urged the community to come forward with additional footage of the shooting. Police have previously said they found a firearm on Bullock after he had been shot, but authorities did not say whether he displayed the gun or if the agent knew he was armed.

Metro releases two camera angles of Dec. 7 shooting incident at the Metro Center Station. If you have relevant information, or cell phone footage, contact @DCPoliceDept at 202-727-9099 or text 50 - 411. pic.twitter.com/l4NlAzWrhn — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) December 9, 2022

The FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the incident to see if agency protocols were followed, while D.C. police are investigating to determine whether a crime was committed.

At the Tuesday news conference, activists with Harriet’s Wildest Dreams called for an independent Justice Department investigation into Bullock’s death and a full investigation into the shooting.

“TJ could still be here. TJ didn’t have to be shot several times by an FBI agent,” said Nee Nee Taylor, a co-founder of Harriet’s Wildest Dreams. “This is why we have the courts.”

Sherlene Bullock-Turnage, Bullock’s aunt, said in a news release that the agent should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent.” The family also called on authorities to release the agent’s name.

A spokesperson with the Justice Department, which includes the FBI, declined to comment.

Bullock’s family described the 28-year-old as a hard-working man who took care of his extended family and was expecting his first child. His fiancee stood on Tuesday with her head buried into the arm of Bullock’s father.

“He always used to say, ‘You’re not my cousin. We’re brother and sister,’ and that’s how I felt,” said Shadora Bullock, Bullock’s cousin. “It hurts me to know he’s not going to be around anymore.”

Tai Campbell, founder of local nonprofit Taken Back Our Community, said that Troy Bullock often participated in his events to “be a good example for our youth,” and that he recalled the 28-year-old handing out backpacks in the community.

“He was a really upstanding guy,” Campbell said.

Also at the news conference, multiple relatives of people slain by police officers spoke to the crowd. Marion Gray-Hopkins, whose son Gary Hopkins was fatally shot by a Prince George’s County police officer in 1999 and who now serves as executive director of the Coalition of Concerned Mothers, talked of the “unjust system that has failed to indict and prosecute these unlawful police officers.” Karen Hylton, the mother of Karon Hylton-Brown, said she would be “crying for the rest of her life.” Her son was killed in 2020 after a traffic collision during a D.C. police chase. The officers involved are on trial in the nearby D.C. federal courthouse for their actions before and after the chase, which prosecutors say was illegally reckless.

And the sister of Kevin Hargraves-Shird, a 31-year-old who was fatally shot by a D.C. police sergeant July 30, addressed the Bullock family directly.

“It’s not going to be easy, I’m not going to promise you that,” said Serena Hargraves, facing the Bullocks. “But I promise that I will do my best to give you whatever I get.”

They nodded, looking at her.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

