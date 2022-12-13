D.C. police arrest man in fatal shooting of teen in Petworth

Gift Article Share

D.C. police on Tuesday arrested a man in the killing of an 18-year-old who was shot in June after a party in Northwest Washington’s Petworth neighborhood a few days after she had graduated from high school. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Authorities said the victim, Kyndall Myers of District Heights, Md., was struck in the head by one of many bullets fired from a vehicle into a crowd in the 800 block of Quincy Street NW. Two youths were also wounded.

Court documents detailing the police investigation allege the shooter — who authorities identified as Celot Carr, 23, of Southwest Washington — did not target Myers. He and others with him instead meant to harm other people they had been feuding with and believed were outside the rooftop party on June 26, the documents allege.

In an exchange over Instagram that police described in court records, a person believed to be one of the shooters responded with a smiley-face emoji after a friend texted him “U hit a girl” and asked how he had missed his intended target, despite firing a hundred rounds. The documents did not identify that alleged shooter, and it is unclear whether it meant to refer to Carr.

Police said Carr was charged with first-degree murder while armed. He could make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

Myers’s mother, Mioshia Myers, said the arrest “helps me to know the justice system hasn’t failed my daughter.” She said the holiday season has been particularly rough on the family but added that having a person in custody “brings me a little more peace.”

Kyndall Myers had graduated from McKinley Technology High School, where she had been a prizewinning cheerleader, and had plans to attend North Carolina Central University in Durham, her family has said. She wanted to study sports medicine and become a personal athletic trainer.

In the search warrant application, in which police sought Carr’s saliva for DNA comparison, authorities alleged one of the partygoers — a woman — saw young men who were involved in an ongoing beef with her boyfriend. Police said that woman used social media to reach out to her boyfriend and his friends.

Police said Myers had left the party shortly after midnight and was in a crowd on Quincy Street when a vehicle sped by and one or more people inside fired at the group.

About two hours later, police said, they found a Volkswagen Jetta abandoned on D.C. Route 295 in Southeast Washington. Police said that vehicle had been taken in an armed carjacking in Prince George’s County on June 23.

The search warrant says that inside the Jetta, police found bullet casings from three different-caliber weapons, including a rifle, as well as fingerprints and a bank card in Carr’s name.

Police said in court documents the prints matched three people, one of them Carr. Police also said in the court documents that shell casings found in the vehicle matched the bullet that killed Myers, and they were also linked to a robbery and shooting in July in Prince George’s County.

