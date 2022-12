Tran was crossing Braddock Road in the crosswalk when a driver made a right turn from Kings Park Drive onto eastbound Braddock Road and struck her, police said.

Police said the driver was charged on the day of the crash with failure to yield to pedestrians with the right of way. They said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.