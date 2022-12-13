State Sen. Jennifer McClellan seeks to fill McEachin’s seat in Congress

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) formally announced her congressional bid Tuesday in Virginia’s 4th District to fill the seat of Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month after battling the secondary effects of cancer treatment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight McClellan said that if elected she hoped to model her service in Congress after McEachin, with whom she served in the House and succeeded in the state Senate, calling him a friend and mentor.

“He was a champion for the 4th, a social justice champion who really brought a servant leader’s heart to solving problems and improving people’s lives, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the past 17 years — fighting for an opportunity for many communities that are often ignored,” McClellan said in an interview ahead of her announcement.

McClellan joins Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) in the Democratic race for the nomination — pitting the top two leaders of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus against each other in what will likely be a brief but competitive primary contest that will test loyalties.

The race will unfold on a blindingly fast timeline. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) set the special election for Feb. 21, with a filing deadline of Dec. 23. But because the 4th District is solidly blue, the race for the Democratic nomination is where the real contest will be. And on Monday night, the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee set the firehouse primary date for Dec. 20 — meaning Virginians in the 4th will be in for one hectic week of intense campaigning. Committee members said the timeline was out of their hands, requiring them to have a nominee selected by Dec. 23.

State Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond) is also expected to make an announcement concerning the 4th District seat on Tuesday morning, though he did not provide more details. Joseph Preston, who served one year in the House of Delegates in 2015, is also running.

Republicans seeking the GOP nomination include Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin by 30 points in November, and former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman Dale Sturdifen.

McClellan and Bagby have often shared vision on major legislative priorities to improve equitable access to opportunity, health care and education for Black Virginians as leaders of the caucus — leadership that could split Black voters in the majority-minority 4th District, where 42 percent of the voting population is Black.

But McClellan said she would bring something Bagby doesn’t have: the perspective of a Black woman. She would be the first elected to Congress in Virginia.

“Every issue is a women’s issue. There are some that impact women, and Black women in particular, differently. But every issue impacts us in a way that sometimes our voice and our perspective is not heard, because we don’t have a seat at the table,” said McClellan, “and it’s really time that Virginia’s congressional delegation have that voice and that perspective.”

McClellan, a corporate lawyer, has served in the Virginia General Assembly since 2006, first in the House of Delegates and then the state Senate in 2017. She saw her profile rise statewide during a spirited bid for the Democratic nomination for governor last year, running on a platform that included changes to criminal justice, expanding access to affordable health care and removing barriers to reproductive health care for women. She and rival Jennifer Carroll Foy, a former delegate from Prince William, vied to become the first female governor in Virginia and first Black female governor in the United States. But former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe came out far ahead of both women in the primary race, before losing to Youngkin.

Like Bagby, McClellan said that she would seek to carry on McEachin’s legacy in environmental justice, noting that she led major environmental legislation including the Virginia Clean Economy Act and the Solar Freedom Act in the state Senate.

On issues affecting women and families, McClellan — who also made history as the first woman in the House of Delegates to be pregnant while in office — said she would also plan to replicate work she has done in the General Assembly leading on rights for pregnant workers and for domestic workers, while also continuing advocacy to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

Noting how short the campaign will be, McClellan said, “It’s going to be a full-court press.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

