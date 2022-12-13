Man acquitted of murder in killing of Largo High graduate

Gift Article Share

A Maryland man was acquitted of murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Largo High School graduate, who prosecutors argued was an innocent victim slain in a revenge killing gone wrong in Prince George’s County. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding Josue Vasques not guilty in the 2016 killing of Allyssa Banks.

Prosecutors accused Vasques of conspiring with another man to kill anyone who had attended a party in Largo that had resulted in the fatal shooting of a friend from Riverdale. The two “went hunting” in Largo in the early morning hours, prosecutors said, and they came across Moore and Banks parallel parking their car after arriving home from a date. In the trial that started Dec. 5, Assistant State’s Attorney Shauna Coleman said Vasques had asked the couple where they were from. When Banks’s boyfriend, DeSean Moore, responded that they were from Largo, Vasques shot multiple times, killing Banks and wounding Moore, Coleman said.

“Our hearts go out to the Banks family. But we stand by Josue that he is innocent,” Vasques’s family said in a statement Tuesday.

Vasques’s defense attorneys, John McKenna and Michael Lawlor, built their defense on an “unreliable” identification by Moore, who pointed to Vasques when asked who shot him and killed his girlfriend in court on Monday. However, according to testimony, Moore described the gunman to police in 2016 as a Black man who was over 6 feet tall. Vasques is Hispanic and about 5-foot-7. McKenna and Lawlor also argued that the state’s other witnesses weren’t credible and exchanged testimony for leniency in their cases.

“The one thing that truly does scare me is that this is the kind of case that you can get a miscarriage of justice,” McKenna told jurors during his closing argument.

Moore testified that he was able to see the person that pointed a gun in his face and left his girlfriend “face down” and “gasping for air” in the early morning hours of Oct. 19 of that year. Before the shooting, he said, the couple had been looking for a parking spot in Banks’s neighborhood after returning from a day spent getting her hair done.

The usual spots up a hill were taken so the two had to park in a different area at the bottom of the hill, Moore said. The couple’s dog, Charlie, was in the back seat. Once they found the spot, he said, he noticed two men, one in black clothing and the other in gray, walking up the hill on the passenger side. He said he told Banks to wait in the car. The two men passed their car, and Banks then got out to make sure Moore had parked close enough to the curb, after he recently had received a ticket for parking too far away, Moore said.

“Once I got the car in, I looked to my right and the door was open... a gun was pointed in my face,” Moore said. “He said, ‘Where you from, slim?’... Three seconds later, he shot.”

Moore said he raised his hands, ducked over the center console of the car into the back seat and “blacked out” from the shock. When he came to, he got out of the car and saw Banks face down on the ground in the grassy area near the sidewalk.

“I laid down there with her,” Moore said. “She didn’t respond. She was still gasping for air.”

Moore said he had earlier described to police a light-skinned Black man as the shooter because Prince George’s County is “a predominantly Black area.” He also said the shooter was wearing a black hoodie and had “big curls” peeking out from the sides. When asked about the description he gave of the shooter’s height, Moore said he provided it from his viewpoint sitting down.

When he was shown photos of an array of possible suspects by police a year later, he stopped on the picture of Vasques and was “sick to my stomach.”

The defense argued that it took Moore several minutes to identify Vasques from the six photos shown to him and that he was “directed and guided” by police detectives before he made his choice.

Moore also worked with a sketch artist to complete a sketch of the gunman, which the state argued was an “exact image” of the defendant. McKenna said the sketch “looks like a cartoon character.”

Thomas Jenkins, who was charged with Vasques and had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of transporting a handgun, testified and said Vasques had opened fire on the couple. Vasques’s defense argued that Jenkins was unreliable because he agreed to a plea deal in exchange for leniency. Coleman fired back that the witnesses were credible because the information they provided to police could only be known to the victims and the shooter, including that only one gun was used and the nature of the injuries.

Vasques was acquitted on all counts, including murder, attempted murder, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lydia Banks, Allyssa Banks’s mom, began to cry as the jury read their verdict after a six-year-long legal fight came to an end in court. She was wearing purple, her daughter’s favorite color.

