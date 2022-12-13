Virginia lawmaker Ronnie Campbell dies at 68

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Del. Ronnie R. Campbell (R-Rockbridge), a former state trooper who joined the General Assembly’s conservative wing after being elected in 2018, has died, according to an announcement posted Tuesday to his social media accounts. He was 68 and had been in treatment for cancer. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “He cared deeply about his community, the Commonwealth, law enforcement, and above all his wife, Ellen, and their family,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said in a statement that was part of an outpouring of grief in Virginia political circles over the news.

House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said in a statement that Campbell was busy working through the worst stages of his cancer.

“Just hours before his passing, he was working to see that the legislation he had prepared for the upcoming session wouldn’t fall by the wayside if for some reason he couldn’t be with us,” Gilbert’s statement said. A spokesman for Gilbert said Campbell had died during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.

Advertisement

“He was the epitome of hard work and determination,” Virginia Republican Party chairman Rich Anderson said in a statement Tuesday. He added, “He was a selfless public servant and a leader of impeccable quality.”

Campbell, who served as a Rockbridge County supervisor and school board member before joining the House of Delegates, primarily focused on law enforcement and gun rights issues during his four years in office. In 2019, he sponsored a law that requires anyone convicted of a local ordinance violation that can also be considered a crime to submit DNA samples to be stored in a state database for criminal offenders.

The following year, Campbell unsuccessfully tried to allow police dispatchers to claim hypertension or heart disease as occupational diseases eligible for workmen’s compensation. Another unsuccessful bill that year would have made local gun control ordinances unconstitutional.

Advertisement

In January 2021, Campbell and two other Republican delegates — Del. David A. LaRock (R-Loudoun) and Mark Cole (R-Spotsylvania) — asked Vice President Mike Pence (R) to nullify the state’s certified 2020 presidential election results in a letter sent the day before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Then-House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) responded by stripping Campbell and the other two Republicans of a committee assignment on the first day of that year’s General Assembly session. Campbell responded by saying Filler-Corn acted “arbitrarily,” and added that he signed the letter as part of his “sworn duty to uphold Virginia’s Constitution.”

On Tuesday, Virginia Democrats, including House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) joined Republicans in expressing condolences to Campbell’s family and constituents.

Advertisement

“He was a kind and gracious man and an advocate for workers. We will miss him so very dearly,” Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William) tweeted, ending her comment with a heart emoji.

Del. Marcus B. Simon (D-Fairfax) said in a statement: “Though we didn’t always agree on the issues, I respected his dedication & his commitment to the people of Virginia.”

The announcement on Campbell’s social media accounts, which did not specify his cause of death, said the lawmaker’s family asked for privacy. Funeral arrangements are pending, the announcement said.

Campbell was facing a Republican nomination battle with Del. G. John Avoli (R-Staunton) after their districts were combined into the 36th District during last year’s redistricting process, according to the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.

A special election will be scheduled for the remainder of Campbell’s term.

GiftOutline Gift Article