Sixth of seven puppies stolen in D.C. has been returned

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sixth of seven stolen puppies has been found in a case that is still a bit of a canine caper to officials in Washington. Max was brought to the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. on Nov. 12 by a person who said they found “him running at large,” said Sam Miller, acting director of communications for the facility.

The pup is one of seven and its mother, named Godiva, that had been stolen.

Pregnant and malnourished, Godiva — a 1-year-old who is believed to be a Labrador mix — was picked up by the animal rescue group this summer, and after care she gave birth to a litter of seven pups in August.

But then the tale turned.

Godiva and her pups were fostered by a person who gave rescue officials a fake name, and the dogs were then sold to different people. Animal experts said they were concerned because the pups were taken from their mom when they were only 2 weeks old and still needed her maternal guidance, a “crucial part of their puppyhood.”

Over the fall, rescue officials found Godiva and five of her pups, as some people who had unsuspectingly bought them returned them to authorities.

The pups — Link, Apollo, Oli, Glitter and Aries — were reunited with Godiva, and rescue officials said she’s been “an incredible mom.” Now that the pups are older, they’ve all been adopted, and so has Godiva. Max has a “super sweet demeanor,” Miller said, and was adopted within a few days of coming to the facility.

Advertisement

Still, the puppy caper remains under investigation.

In October, D.C. police arrested and charged Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen, both of Northeast Washington, with selling at least four of the seven puppies. At the time of their arrest, they were both charged with second-degree theft and animal cruelty.

Humane rescue officials said they’d not had a case like this in the 15 years of running their foster-care program for animals. They’re still trying to locate the seventh pup, and a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-723-5730.

GiftOutline Gift Article