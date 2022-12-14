The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Woman charged with murder in Va. after child dies of fentanyl overdose

December 14, 2022 at 10:14 a.m. EST

A woman was arrested Tuesday in Virginia after her infant died as a result of ingesting fentanyl earlier this year, authorities said Wednesday.

On June 23 at around 3 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive in Gainesville for the report of an unconscious 20-month-old child, Prince William County police said in a statement. According to the statement, Tiffany Nicole Stokes was sleeping next to her 20-month-old child when she woke to find him unconscious. The child was transported to a hospital where he died

After an autopsy in August showed the child died with a lethal amount of fentanyl in his blood, according to the statement, Stokes was found in possession of a pill that was later determined to contain oxycodone and acetaminophen, which she was not prescribed.

Police said they believe that the child, whose name was not released, ingested illicit fentanyl at some point between the evening of June 22 and the early morning of June 23. Stokes used unprescribed pills believed to be Percocet around the time of the victim’s death, according to police.

Stokes was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony homicide, felony child neglect and drug possession, police said.

