Woman charged with murder in Va. after child dies of fentanyl overdose

On June 23 at around 3 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive in Gainesville for the report of an unconscious 20-month-old child, Prince William County police said in a statement. According to the statement, Tiffany Nicole Stokes was sleeping next to her 20-month-old child when she woke to find him unconscious. The child was transported to a hospital where he died