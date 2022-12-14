Prince George’s sheriff’s deputy charged with rape, assault

A Prince George’s sheriff’s deputy was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The case involves a “female acquaintance,” the sheriff’s office said.
A separate incident involving Burroughs and the woman that ended in both her and Burroughs obtaining temporary protective orders — which were both dismissed — was reported to the sheriff’s office in September, according to the release. Burroughs was suspended with pay and placed in an administrative status pending the outcome of an investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The same woman obtained another temporary protective order Oct. 24, a day after she was allegedly assaulted. It was dismissed after a final protective order hearing Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
The agency was presented with evidence Monday “indicating that a woman had been sexually assaulted by Corporal Burroughs,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. The evidence was given to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Prince George’s County Police Department was alerted.
The police department is conducting a criminal investigation, and the internal affairs division of the sheriff’s office is conducting an administrative investigation.
Burroughs is assigned to the bureau of field operations and is a nine-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.
An attorney listed in online court records for Burroughs could not immediately be reached for comment. Efforts to reach Burroughs on Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.