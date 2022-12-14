Arguments come to close in trial of D.C. officers in fatal moped chase

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two years after a D.C. police chase ended in a crash that killed a young Black man on a moped and sparked destructive civil unrest in the city, a jury will begin deliberating Thursday on whether two officers should be held criminally culpable in the fatal pursuit and what authorities say was a subsequent attempt to cover up wrongdoing.

Officer Terence Sutton, 37, and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 54, who were indicted by a grand jury months after the Oct. 23, 202o, incident, “believed their badges entitled them to get away with these crimes, but they didn’t,” prosecutor Ahmed M. Baset told jurors Wednesday in his closing argument in U.S. District Court in Washington, where the defendants have been on trial for nearly two months.

Sutton, an officer since 2009, is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly causing the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown by conducting a chase that prosecutors say was illegally reckless, unnecessary and in violation of police policy. Along with Zabavsky, who joined the force in 2001, Sutton also is charged with conspiracy and obstructing justice for allegedly lying about the pursuit in the hours after it happened. Both officers are suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case and an administrative investigation.

The three-minute chase that night in Northwest Washington followed a circuitous route in a four-block area of the Brightwood Park neighborhood before Hylton-Brown, riding a rented moped, darted out of an alley and crashed into a Toyota Scion traveling along Kennedy Street. He was propelled into the air and landed on the pavement, suffering a catastrophic head injury.

Baset told the jury that Sutton, driving an unmarked car, culminated the chase by slowing in the alley behind Hylton-Brown, turning off the police vehicle’s siren and emergency lights, then suddenly accelerating toward the moped in an effort to “flush” Hylton-Brown out of the alley and into oncoming traffic.

“This was a game for Mr. Sutton,” the prosecutor said. “He knew he was playing a game of chicken with Mr. Hylton-Brown.”

Attorneys for Sutton and Zabavsky, in their closing arguments, scoffed at the government’s case, saying prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the pursuit was illegal or that the officers sought to conceal the circumstances of Hylton-Brown’s death.

Sutton, who was a member of the plainclothes crime suppression team, or CST, in the police department’s 4th District, was in a car with three other CST officers when the pursuit began at 10:08 p.m., authorities said. They said Zabavsky, a CST supervisor, drove on parallel streets in a marked vehicle in an attempt to get ahead of Hylton-Brown and cut him off.

Prosecutors said Sutton chased Hylton-Brown because he was riding the moped erratically and without a helmet. Police policy bars an officer from pursuing a motorist because of a traffic violation. But defense lawyers argued that the officers were obligated to stop Hylton-Brown because they had good reason to believe he intended to commit a crime that night.

“His defense is, he was doing his job as a police officer,” Sutton’s attorney, J. Michael Hannon, told the jury. “And what starts this is not what [Sutton] did. What starts this is what young Mr. Hylton-Brown did. … He could have stopped this at any time.”

Hannon also noted that postmortem toxicology tests found a high concentration of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in Hylton-Brown’s system.

As Hylton-Brown lay unconscious on the street with a pool of blood spreading around his head, Sutton and Zabavsky “both wanted their involvement swept under the rug,” Baset said in his closing argument.

After the officers turned off their body cameras and conferred with each other, the driver of the Scion was given clearance to leave, Baset said. He said the officers did not immediately notify the department’s major crash unit, as was required, nor did they interview any witnesses to the collision or secure the crash site for evidence collection.

At the 4th District station that night, Baset said, the officers misled their shift commander by describing the crash as relatively insignificant, downplaying Hylton-Brown’s injuries and omitting any mention of a chase. Sutton also wrote an initial draft of a police report that gave a false account of what had happened, Baset said.

He said the officers’ goal was to forestall an in-depth investigation of the incident, but the plan failed when Hylton-Brown’s injuries proved to be fatal.

Hannon and attorney Christopher A. Zampogna, representing Zabavsky, argued that the evidence in this case showed the officers behaved properly at the crash scene and did nothing afterward to intentionally conceal their actions.

On Oct. 27, four nights after the incident, scores of protesters, irate over perceived police misconduct, massed outside the 4th District station in a demonstration that turned unruly. At a time of raw racial tensions nationwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis the previous May, the crowd that evening broke windows of the station, smashed police cars and shouted epithets at officers, who countered by firing pepper pellets and stun grenades.

Now a jury will decide if crimes were committed in the death that sparked the unrest.

“There is no get-out-of-jail card for this type of conduct,” Baset said in court.

But Hannon, referring to Sutton, said that “he did his duty” that night.

