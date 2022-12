Police responded to the crash a little after 11 a.m. A vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the centerline and struck two northbound vehicles on Little Oatlands Lane, police said.

A three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday morning left one person dead and two injured, Virginia State Police said.

Police said one person was killed and the two others were transported to Loudoun INOVA Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not immediately release the name of the person who was killed, saying they still had to notify family members.