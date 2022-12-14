Prince William supervisors approve plan for growth through 2040

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince William County early Wednesday adopted an 18-year road map for new development, an effort to accommodate an expected 100,000 additional residents by 2040 that drew fierce opposition from some residents in long-protected rural areas targeted for more density. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Northern Virginia county’s “Pathway to 2040” comprehensive plan encourages more multifamily housing, mixed-use neighborhoods and more commercial and industrial development — including a data center development that has sparked controversy in the western part of the county.

The county’s board of supervisors approved the various portions of the plan — covering land use, mobility, housing, sewers and utilities — in a series of 5-2 votes during an eight-hour meeting that ended about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of really great development in all parts of the county out of this plan,” Ann Wheeler (D), the board chair, said before the board voted to approve the proposed guidelines for land use. But “it’s not all happening tomorrow. It’s happening over the next 20 years.”

Advertisement

Supervisors Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville) and Yesli Vega (R-Coles) voted against the various components, citing their opposition to allowing more density in the county’s rural areas.

Supervisor Pete Candland (R-Gainesville), who recently announced his resignation after agreeing to include his family’s home in a proposal to create a 2,100-acre data center complex in his district, did not participate in the meeting.

Discussions around the plan began in 2016, with some aspects approved by the board in recent years.

Most of the new development will revolve around 24 “activity centers” that would function as residential and commercial hubs in the county of 487,000 residents.

To match that growth, roads will be widened, bike lanes will be created, some struggling areas will be targeted for revitalization, and the county’s sewer system will be expanded into areas that rely on groundwater wells.

Advertisement

That proposed sewer expansion and a re-designation of the “rural crescent,” where most types of nonagricultural development has been restricted to one house per 10 acres since the late 1990s, drew the most opposition.

Residents in the Gainesville area, many of whom fought the 2,100-acre “Digital Gateway” data center complex land-use designation approved by the board last month, pushed for the board to delay its vote until Candland’s replacement is elected.

They also argued against extending sewer lines into rural areas, saying it would accelerate the suburban and industrial “sprawl” that has been creeping into less densely populated portions of the county and posing environmental hazards.

“Water and sewer, when you expand it into any area, is a goad for the builders and developers,” Gary O’Brien, president of the Landview Estates Civic Association in western Prince William, told the board during a public hearing portion of the meeting. “It gives them carte blanche to build wherever they want and puts no brakes on development.”

Advertisement

County officials said the fact that the eastern portions of the county are largely built out makes it necessary to expand into some rural areas.

Along those lines, the plan eliminated the “rural crescent” designation and replaced it with a “conservation residential” land-use designation that would allow as many as two homes per acre if half of the total development is preserved as open space.

Large portions of rural land would fall under an “agricultural and forestry” classification, limiting development to one home per every 10 acres, though that designation isn’t permanent, according to the plan.

The rural areas would also be targeted for mixed-use developments, in the form of “hamlets” and “villages” that combine single-family homes and businesses with infrastructure upgrades. One hamlet would be in the Woolsey area, in the northwestern portion of the county, while another would be near Lake Jackson, in the center of Prince William.

Advertisement

A primary concern laid out in the plan was to encourage the development of more affordable housing in the county.

The plan calls for developing 69,000 homes affordable to families earning less than 80 percent of the area median income by 2040, and nearly 88,000 “workforce housing” units affordable to those earning less than 120 percent of the area median income during the same period. Much of that would occur near bus routes or train stations, with long-term plans to attract more commuter rail to the county.

The plan also encourages new housing and businesses near the county government complex in Woodbridge, the Potomac Mills area and revitalized corridors along Route 1 and Sudley Road.

Additional data center development is proposed for various sections of the county, including where the Digital Gateway project is planned.

Advertisement

Data centers would also be allowed under the plan in the area near Devlin and Linton Hall roads in western Prince William, where a project to build a “Devlin Technology Park” near a local elementary school was deferred earlier this year by its developer amid protests.

The county board would still need to approve an application to rezone 270 acres of that land for the project to go forward.

While the comprehensive plan takes a long view of growth-related issues that future county boards will face, its approval Wednesday may factor into next year’s local elections in Prince William, some opponents said.

“The land-use issue in this county will become the defining issue for every single one of you,” Vida Carroll, a resident in Nokesville, told the board. “Remember this. We’re heading into the campaign cycle.”

GiftOutline Gift Article