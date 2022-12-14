D.C. police investigate fatal shooting after traffic crash and dispute

Gift Article Share

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon during a dispute following a traffic crash on a busy road in the Skyland neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. A police spokesman, Paris Lewbel, said officers took a man into custody and were questioning him. Lewbel also said a firearm was recovered. Charges had not been filed as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE, steps from a typically busy shopping center and near an elementary school, where Naylor and Good Hope roads converge with Alabama Avenue.

Police have not publicly identified the victim pending notification of relatives. Authorities had initially described the wounded man as conscious, but said his condition deteriorated later at a hospital.

D.C. Police Cmdr. John Branch, who heads the 7th District station, said at a news conference that it appeared the driver of one vehicle traveling on Good Hope Road collided with another vehicle whose driver was exiting a gas station.

Branch said that as the two men argued, a third man in a black Infiniti pulled up to the crash scene and got involved in the dispute, which became physical. Branch said one of the men involved in the crash shot the man from the Infiniti.

“It escalated, a gun was produced and a victim was shot,” Branch said, adding that police arrived in time to see the man with the gun and take him into custody. Branch said police are trying to sort out why the man in the Infiniti came to the scene and whether he is connected to people involved in the crash.

Branch described the shooting as “another senseless act of violence over an accident. We have to do better.”

