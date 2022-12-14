The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Suitland High shooting

Police released a 14-year-old who was arrested the day of the shooting after determining he was not involved in the incident

By
December 14, 2022 at 5:54 p.m. EST
(iStock)

A 14-year-old boy arrested Thursday in a nonfatal shooting at Suitland High School was released after police determined he was not involved in the incident, and a different student was instead charged with attempted murder, Prince George’s County police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

A 16-year-old boy turned himself in Tuesday and is charged as an adult in the shooting of a ninth-grade student at the high school, officials said. The 16-year-old is in custody at the Prince George’s Department of Corrections, according to police.

The victim, 14, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Student shot outside Suitland High School in Maryland

The shooting, which sent the school into lock down, occurred about 10 a.m. after an argument between a group of students lead to a physical fight outside near the football field, police said. According to an initial investigation, the 16-year-old boy took out a gun and shot multiple times, striking the 14-year-old victim, the department said in a news release.

School resource officers responded after hearing the shooting and rendered medical care to the victim, who was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police said the motive remains under investigation and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.

Loading...