16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Suitland High shooting

A 14-year-old boy arrested Thursday in a nonfatal shooting at Suitland High School was released after police determined he was not involved in the incident, and a different student was instead charged with attempted murder, Prince George’s County police said.
The victim, 14, remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooting, which sent the school into lock down, occurred about 10 a.m. after an argument between a group of students lead to a physical fight outside near the football field, police said. According to an initial investigation, the 16-year-old boy took out a gun and shot multiple times, striking the 14-year-old victim, the department said in a news release.
School resource officers responded after hearing the shooting and rendered medical care to the victim, who was taken to a hospital, police said.
Police said the motive remains under investigation and the investigation is ongoing.
Nicole Asbury contributed to this report.