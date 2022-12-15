How to win a congressional race in 7 days (according to those trying)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They got into the race on Monday and Tuesday, started slapping together radio ads and phone-banking campaigns by Wednesday — and in less than a week, voters will pick the winner. Such is the mad-dash craziness of the week-long Democratic primary campaign in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District anchored in Richmond, vacant after Rep. A. Donald McEachin’s death last month.

Don’t expect mailboxes to overflow with endless campaign attack mail, or to be overwhelmed with dueling TV ads dominating airwaves to the tune of millions, or any of the usual campaign season fare in a competitive primary race — because who’s got time (or money)?

That’s the challenge ahead for the three major Democratic candidates in the race: Del. Lamont Bagby and state Sens. Jennifer L. McClellan and Joseph D. Morrissey, each high-profile state lawmakers with thick rolodexes of political allies and local fan clubs. The race is already splitting loyalties and forcing Richmond’s political elite to pick a favorite child, as endorsements go flying.

Advertisement

But on Day 2 of the campaign, they’re already thinking about transitioning to the final stage: getting out the vote.

The campaigns have no shortage of metaphors for the discombobulation.

“We’re building this ship as it leaves the dock,” said Christina Freundlich, a spokesman for Bagby’s campaign.

“You’re building the plane as you fly it,” said Jared Leopold, an adviser to McClellan’s campaign.

The unusual timeline is tied to the date Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) selected for the special election, Feb. 21. State law requires party nominees to be selected at least 60 days before the election, and in this case that means the deadline to pick the nominee is Dec. 23.

Faced with seemingly no great options, the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee voted to hold a firehouse primary on Dec. 20, with eight voting locations across the district, three of which the committee added on Wednesday. Democrats Joseph Preston, who served one year in the House of Delegates, and Tavorise Marks are also running. Republicans will hold a convention to select their nominee Saturday.

Advertisement

But because the 4th District is solidly blue, this week-long Democratic primary campaign will probably decide the next member of Congress, creating a high-stakes, rapid-pace contest under “pretty extraordinary” circumstances, said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

Kondik said that for congressional Democrats, Youngkin’s decision to hold the special election sooner rather than later is probably welcome, considering Republicans will have only a narrow majority in the House and Democrats need every vote they can muster. On the flip side, the preholiday rush among Democratic candidates and voters leaves little time for the candidates to project their message and for the voters to digest it.

“It’s an incredibly tight turnaround,” Kondik said. “The people who show up are probably going to be the most plugged-in people. I don’t necessarily know who that would help among the candidates, but it’s hard to imagine turnout would be particularly high.”

Advertisement

Then again, he questioned, considering the unusual circumstances that defy logical comparison: “What even is high or low turnout in this context?”

For the candidates seeking to maximize whatever that turnout could be, they’re either getting creative or going back to basics, depending on how you look at it.

For Fightin’ Joe, ‘no time for that’

Morrissey (D-Richmond) is running for Congress without big money, TV ads, mailers, yard signs or a single poll. He’s not even knocking on doors, with the exception of Dec. 13, just a week ahead of the primary, when he visited a low-income high-rise in Petersburg to gather the 150 signatures needed to get on the ballot.

“When you’re running a six-day campaign, there’s no time for that,” said Matt Wheeler, a Morrissey campaign aide.

He was referring specifically to a bit of get-out-the-vote infrastructure that Morrissey normally deploys for legislative races: vans to transport voters to the polls from nursing homes and public housing sites. But he could have been referring to any number of campaign basics that Morrissey, guided by a handful of local advisers rather than national consultants, has scuttled because of time constraints.

Advertisement

“We are not doing TV. I guess you could technically make [an ad] if you can find a videographer to put it together in 48 hours,” Wheeler said. “You definitely can knock doors, but we have not found that’s going to be a valuable use of time.”

Morrissey is instead relying on radio and digital ads to reach voters across the district, which stretches from urban Richmond through Petersburg and rural Southern Virginia to the North Carolina line. He is well known in the area as a legislator, former prosecutor, defense attorney and headline-grabbing center of many controversies, which over the years have ranged from courthouse fistfights that earned him the nickname “Fightin’ Joe” to his relationship with a 17-year-old girl who, as an adult, became his wife. Morrissey, who has picked up endorsements from Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham and several council members, is spending his days voicing ads, doing media interviews and raising money, but not on the scale of a typical congressional race.

Wheeler said the campaign expects to spend less than $100,000, a pittance compared with the $1.2 million his state Senate colleague Jen A. Kiggans (R) spent in her party’s primary this year on her way to unseating Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in a Virginia Beach-area district.

Advertisement

Morrissey plans to hold a tele-town hall Thursday night. Most days, he spends 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. calling voters one by one, joining a team of 30 to 40 paid staff and volunteers phoning to share that there’s a primary looming and that the senator is on the ballot.

“A long phone call is five minutes,” Wheeler said, noting the efficiency of that outreach over walking door to door.

Some typical campaign practices die hard. In Morrissey’s last race for Senate four years ago, he had vans shuttling voters to the polls in South Richmond and Petersburg. Wheeler has tried to pull that off for this race, but it’s proved a tall order for a campaign that only registered its website on Dec. 9.

Even so, he’s not entirely ready to quit on that. “I can guarantee you if I get a call from an elderly lady, I’m going to find her a way to get to the polls,” he said.

‘Fast and furious’ Bagby

For Bagby, the ultrashort campaign makes for days that are “fast and furious,” he said Wednesday morning. “You run hard and utilize all the resources you have available to you.”

Advertisement

In his case, that means working with a cadre of local ministers and community leaders who have supported him since his election as a member of the House of Delegates in 2015. The priority is “doing everything we can to mobilize and get people to the polls on Tuesday,” Bagby said. “We’re really tapping in to the churches to make sure individuals have transportation to the polls.”

Bagby said the limited nature of the firehouse primary runs counter to his longtime legislative efforts to make voting more accessible. Last year, for instance, he sponsored the measure that established voting on Sundays. “But we’re up for the challenge,” he said.

With such a compressed timetable, he said, “every day is unique.” First up was assembling a team of campaign helpers and advisers. “I called upon my friends and my friends called their friends, and we put together a pretty good team of individuals that know what they’re doing,” Bagby said.

Advertisement

While there is little time for traditional canvassing and knocking on doors, Bagby said he has enjoyed going out to collect the signatures required to get on the ballot. He has visited restaurants, barber shops and even a cigar shop, he said.

Bagby is also a bit more optimistic about organizing rides to the polls: His campaign says they’re focusing on targeted areas, particularly east Richmond and Henrico, where Bagby has a core of support.

Bagby picked up the endorsement of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday, plus other local officials. The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus has so far been split in its endorsements, with Dels. Luke E. Torian (D-Prince William) and Delores L. McQuinn (D-Richmond) going for Bagby, and Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) going for McClellan, the caucus vice chair.

Advertisement

Otherwise, Bagby works the phones, ricocheting from media interviews to fundraising calls and check-ins with elected officials who have endorsed him and want campaign updates — though the campaign did not have a figure to share on fundraising yet. Bagby was first out of the gate with a radio ad, which aired Wednesday morning. He has recorded other spots, he said, and approved campaign literature and social media posts. His campaign said TV spots are not out of the question.

As head of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, Bagby is well-known in the Richmond area but less visible in the farther-flung parts of the district. He said he’s relying, in part, on a network of church pastors to help spread the word and raise his profile.

Running for Congress is “a great opportunity to expand upon the work that I’ve been doing,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of conversations about lot things like voting rights and expanding health care and public safety.”

Another legislative priority has been “running predatory lenders out of Virginia,” he said. “I would love to run predatory lenders out of the country, too, and also get voting rights across the finish line in Congress.”

McClellan’s ‘full-court press’

McClellan was off to the races in fundraising by Wednesday, announcing she had raised $100,000 in 24 hours, which the campaign said came from about 500 supporters.

“$100,000 certainly blew past our expectations of what was even possible,” said Leopold, her adviser.

Now, how to best use the money in six days?

“There’s a huge challenge here of informing people that there is an election,” Leopold said. “The election’s Christmas week. Most of the time people know there’s an election the second week in November. And with the short timeline, you’ve got to inform people and get them out to vote, all in one fell swoop.”

McClellan, who is seeking to become the first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia, said in an interview earlier this week that despite the truncated timeline, she found value in the ground game, relying especially on grass-roots supporters she has already built up in the more than 16 years she’s served in the General Assembly. She also built a statewide profile during her unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination for governor last year.

“It’s going to be a full-court press,” said McClellan, who picked up key support from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the former mayor of Richmond, on Wednesday, plus several House members of the congressional delegation. “I have pretty wide grass-roots support. We will have a ground game, and a grass-roots ground game, and a grass-tops ground game, and I think we’ll just out-organize every other candidate. It’ll be all hands on deck.”

Leopold said they are trying to communicate their message by “meeting people where they are,” and although canvassing is part of it — with major efforts scheduled this weekend — a lot of it is digital, too. “On the radio, on the news, online, social media, text messaging — however we can get the news to people quickly, we’re going to do that,” Leopold said.

McClellan had a Zoom kickoff event Tuesday night, where Leopold said more than 100 of her most avid supporters coordinated volunteer efforts for phone-banking, door-knocking and whatever else could be done — “the bread-and-butter of retail politics,” Leopold said.

There’s plenty the campaign won’t have time for, like ordering campaign merchandise that ends up in closets or as desk decorations for years, but they’ll get by, Leopold said.

“I don’t think we’ll have any shirts. This may be the kind of campaign where there’s not a lot of memorabilia — but what you’re looking for is a win,” he said.

Asked what was on the agenda for the next day of campaigning, Leopold quipped, “Tomorrow? That’s years from now.”

GiftOutline Gift Article