Suspect in shooting after D.C. traffic crash claims self-defense

Gift Article Share

A motorist who authorities said fatally shot a man during a dispute following a traffic crash Wednesday in Southeast Washington, told detectives he acted in self-defense and was charged with a gun offense, according to court documents filed Thursday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office said the case remains under “active investigation,” but she did not comment on why prosecutors declined, at least for now, a more serious second-murder charge police had sought.

A police spokesman declined to comment on the decision from prosecutors. A police statement issued earlier Thursday said they had charged the suspect with second-degree murder. That, though, was subject to review by prosecutors. Additional charges can be filed later.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. near a shopping center in the Skyland neighborhood. Police identified the man who died as Brooklyn Michael Lynn, 33, of Southeast D.C. Police said he was shot in the left shoulder and died at a hospital.

Advertisement

D.C. police identified the man they arrested as 44-year-old Anthony Williams of Gaithersburg, Md. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

Williams’s attorney, Prescott Loveland with the D.C. Public Defender Service, argued at a court hearing Thursday that Williams should be freed on his own recognizance, saying he was “violently attacked” by the partner of a woman involved in the crash.

“He defended himself while he sat in his car waiting for the police to arrive,” Loveland told Magistrate Judge Errol R. Arthur.

A prosecutor with the U.S. attorney’s office did not oppose releasing Williams but urged Arthur to impose restrictions along with a GPS monitor affixed to his ankle to track his movements. The prosecutor said that while there is no charge related to homicide, “somebody did die as a result of what happened.”

Advertisement

Arthur agreed with the U.S. attorney’s office and set a court date for Jan. 26.

Efforts to interview Lynn’s family were not successful Thursday.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after driver of a black Infiniti and a red Dodge Stratus driven by Williams collided on a street outside a gas station. A witness told police the driver of the Infiniti apparently called Lynn and told him about the crash.

Lynn drove to the scene and confronted Williams, according to the arrest affidavit.

Williams told police that he felt dizzy after the crash and wanted to wait in his Dodge Stratus until help arrived, the court papers state. He also told police that Lynn appeared “very angry” and repeatedly advanced toward him and his vehicle, the court documents say.

Williams told police that Lynn eventually reached the Dodge, and Williams unlocked the door and opened it slightly so they could talk, the documents say. Police said the car door then opened all the way. Williams told detectives Lynn “began to punch him in the face with a closed fist,” the court papers say.

Advertisement

Those documents say Williams told police he retrieved a 9mm Taurus handgun from a pocket in his cargo pants and fired a single shot. Police said that the gun is not registered in D.C. and that Williams told them he had the gun for protection.

Police said one witness told them it appeared that Lynn struck Williams before the shooting.

But police said in the court documents that video from a security camera, which captured part of the incident, shows that Lynn “was shot almost simultaneously as he advanced toward defendant Williams.”

Police also said in those documents that the video “appears to suggest that defendant Williams may have grabbed or brandished the handgun prior to the assault,” not during the fight, as Williams asserted to authorities.

GiftOutline Gift Article