As youth shootings soar, D.C. officials vow to bolster efforts

City Administrator Kevin Donahue, who is filling in for deputy mayor of public safety and justice after his predecessor stepped down, said at a city council roundtable on Thursday that the mayor “supports the plan’s recommendations, and we have already begun implementing them.”

He also said Linda Harllee Harper, director of the city’s office of gun violence prevention, would be in charge of putting the plan into effect.

“You’ve got some talented talented talented people in the District, who are completely capable of making this happen,” said David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, which developed the gun violence reduction plan. “It really is just bringing it all together.”

Public safety has been a top issue of discussion among D.C. officials in recent years. The number of people killed in the city per year increased throughout the pandemic, according to police data. The uptick in gunfire has proven especially dangerous for youth, with 16 people under the age of 18 fatally shot so far this year. That number, as of Dec. 1, has more than doubled compared to the same time last year.

This year in the District, however, there have been fewer homicides compared to the same time in 2021, and violent crime has dropped over the same period in almost every category. Those trends have encouraged public safety leaders, who said they have been focused on bringing services from a number of government agencies and community to help quell the violence.

The plan released by the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council aims to reduce the number of homicides by 10 percent compared to the previous year — a metric the city is on track to meet this year. Specific recommendations in it include establishing a “Peace Room” to coordinate immediate responses to shootings that extend beyond the police, and creating a citywide database to coordinate services between agencies.

The city has already implemented some aspects of the plan, such as convening weekly meetings of service providers to review every shooting incident. People of Promise, a program meant to funnel government services toward about 230 residents deemed most at risk of committing or becoming victims of crime, was developed in part from the plan — though officials said previously they were reviewing and revamping it after reporting in The Washington Post about its struggles.

“I have had a series of very promising discussions with the administration on implementing parts of the plan that haven’t been started yet,” Muhammad said. “And I am very encouraged by parts of the plan that have begun implementation, like the People of Promise.”

The Thursday roundtable was convened by D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who chairs the judiciary and public safety committee.

Delano Hunter, interim director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, spoke about a leadership academy that has expanded from three to six schools. Nakeda Gilbert, director of learning for the D.C. Peace Academy, discussed her organization’s training for violence intervention workers — who mediate conflict in D.C. streets. And Harllee Harper, whose office has shifted from working with detailed staff to hiring full-time employees, said she has started regular meetings with each community organization that has received funding from a government program called Building Blocks DC, which was supposed to route resources to the city’s most troubled blocks.

“No city has arrested their way out of the gun violence challenge, but no city has simply programmed their way out of violence,” said Thomas Abt, founding director of the Center for the Study and Practice of Violence Reduction. “You must have both.”

Donahue said the city is working on a website to track the status of the recommendations in the gun violence reduction plan, which he described as the “backbone” of the city’s approach to public safety.

Warees Majeed, the founder of the nonprofit Yaay Me, which is involved in a number of the city’s violence prevention programs, said the city should focus on developing the Peace Room and expanding the number of violence interrupters. He also encouraged a focus on programming for youth.

“Belonging and recreation are some central things that all youth are looking for,” Majeed said. “I believe this plan starts to address those things.”

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

