Armed men claiming to be FBI agents invade home in Southeast D.C.

Men armed with guns, dressed in tactical gear and claiming to be FBI agents forced their way into a residence near Capitol Hill on Tuesday, assaulted residents and stole a safe, an Audi and a Rolex, among other items, D.C. police said.

Authorities said they had made no arrests but were searching for four men, three who had firearms and a fourth who had a crowbar, according to a police report. The break-in occurred about 6:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bay Street SE, which is lined with duplexes and sits a few blocks from the old RFK Stadium.