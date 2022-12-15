Armed men claiming to be FBI agents invade home in Southeast D.C.

Men armed with guns, dressed in tactical gear and claiming to be FBI agents forced their way into a residence near Capitol Hill on Tuesday, assaulted residents and stole a safe, an Audi and a Rolex, among other items, D.C. police said.
Police said in a report that the men, who also carried flashlights, used the crowbar to force their way into the home through the front door. Once inside, the police report says, the men “stated that they were the FBI.”
Police said two of the occupants escaped and called police. Three of the victims live at the Bay Street residence, the report says, and two have addresses elsewhere in the District and in Maryland.
Efforts to reach the occupants were not successful. According to the police report, the items taken include a red iPhone, a black safe, $3,300 in cash, a silver Audi Q3 sedan and a Rolex watch valued at $12,000.