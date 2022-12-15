D.C. officials offer tax relief to turn downtown offices into housing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For years, the Vanguard building in downtown D.C., once home to the Peace Corps, has sat empty. On Thursday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) celebrated the future of the 1960s-era Vanguard — and housing in downtown — at a ceremony kicking off the building's conversion into swanky new apartments. After the coronavirus pandemic accelerated already rising vacancy rates in the city's central business district, city leaders are looking at alternatives to fill unused office space and attract people back to downtown. Converting commercial buildings such as the Vanguard into residences is a solution leaders have looked at for years and hoped could accomplish two things: add more housing stock to combat D.C.'s affordable housing crisis and revitalize the city's struggling downtown.

Nearly 2.5 million square feet of office space in downtown D.C. is already dedicated to residential conversion projects. But with more than 20 million square feet of vacant office space across the city — a record high — the District is actively encouraging more builders and developers to consider conversions through promises of property tax relief for new office-to-residential projects.

Draft regulations for the Housing in Downtown (HID) Abatement Program, to be released in January, will allocate $2.5 million for the abatement annually from fiscal 2024 to 2026 before increasing to $6.8 million in 2027 and then by 4 percent each year after that. The program will require 15 percent of the units to be affordable at 60 percent of the median family income — helping contribute to Bowser’s mission to build 36,000 housing units by 2025, 12,000 of them affordable to families making up to 80 percent of the region’s median family income, or $103,200 for a family of four.

The office-to-residential conversions are part of an effort to keep up with the shift from office-centric downtowns to mixed-use “live, work, play” communities, like those in neighborhoods such as Navy Yard and NoMa. The pitch on Vanguard’s 163-unit Elle Apartments website emphasizes its work, live and play bona fides: “A dynamic offering of buzzy ground floor retail with a relaxing rooftop social scene — all within minutes of four Metro stations.”

“We’re not going to have as many workers downtown as we had before the pandemic. So our job is to make sure that we are getting more people downtown,” Bowser said Thursday. “So this project, converting from office to residential, we think can actually be a win for the city’s bottom line.”

D.C. is competing with places such as Arlington and Reston in Virginia and Bethesda in Maryland, which are attracting large corporations that promise to bring thousands of residents and jobs.

The Federal City Council, a nonpartisan nonprofit working on the advancement of civic life in the nation’s capital, hosted eight of the city’s 13 council members on a bus tour of the region Monday morning. With stops at National Landing, Reston Town Center and Marriott headquarters in Bethesda, city leaders witnessed the booming development first hand.

“The District no longer has a monopoly over great places,” said Anthony A. Williams, the organization’s CEO and executive director. “The District no longer has a monopoly as a place to work. All the more reason to pay attention.”

Across the country, downtowns have more vacant office spaces than the suburbs for the first time in more than 25 years, according to the CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment firm. CBRE estimates that there is nearly 22 million square feet of empty office space in the District. That figure was less than 2.5 million in 2000.

“We are exceeding our worst expectations when it comes to office vacancies,” said Ian Anderson, senior director of research and analysis for CBRE.

Over two years after workers first made their mass exodus to makeshift home offices during the pandemic, there are doubts that the city’s white-collar workforce will return to downtown offices in the same numbers as before the pandemic. As of early December, only about 45 percent of business workers in the D.C. area came into the office on any given day.

Businesses that do want to maintain offices are looking elsewhere for more modern and efficient buildings than the historic and outdated properties that downtown has to offer. Amazon selected Arlington, Va., as the home for its second headquarters, as did Boeing, Nestlé and Gerber.

“This is a good way for us to kind of understand that we can’t rest on our laurels. We’ve got a lot of great attributes,” John Falcicchio, the deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said on the bus tour. “But we’ve got to put things together to make sure that we keep delivering for our residents.”

Residential conversions seem like an obvious use for the abundance of empty buildings, but some analysts aren’t confident that they’re an effective solution. Downtown offices, designed for rows of cubicles, can be difficult to transform into hundreds of bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, rooftops and amenity spaces.

And the volume of conversions may not be enough to put a meaningful dent in the District’s need for housing, according to a 2019 report from the Office-to-Affordable Housing Task Force.

Nevertheless, city leaders are hoping conversions can offer some relief. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), proposed a measure last year that would have created a 35-year abatement program to encourage developers to convert office space in downtown to mixed-use buildings.

“As we noted, that’s not going to solve all of our problems,” Pinto said on the bus tour. “But it is perhaps one tool that we can utilize.”

