Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s the easiest word we reach for to describe things we often find indescribable, especially for politicians: “We had a horrific tragedy overnight at UVA, lives were lost and families changed forever,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted after the shooting there last month. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight “We can’t and won’t prevent every tragedy,” said President Biden after the schoolhouse massacre in Uvalde, Tex., as he strained for the right words to look toward solutions.

“Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy,” former president Barack Obama tweeted after the 2017 mass killing at a concert in Las Vegas.

Tragedy. I’ve used the word hundreds of times over decades spent grappling with the precise words for human suffering — most recently when I wrote about the 10-year anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.

But this week, Timothy Kendall stopped me in the middle of my keyboard taps, re-upping a request he’d sent in a letter to the editor earlier this year: “Would The Post please, please, please stop using the utterly inadequate term ‘tragedy’ to refer to a mass murder?”

Advertisement

Readers’ mail is always a fulfilling, enlightening, frustrating and occasionally soul-crushing part of the job. (Years ago, a reader mailed me a plastic baggie of feces when I wrote about my struggle with my father’s lung cancer. Another sent me a beautiful landscape she had painted, it’s still at my desk and calms me every day.)

But what Kendall said was intriguing.

“Calling a school shooting (or a lynching, or the slave trade, or the Holocaust, or the Trail of Tears, or for that matter any deliberate murder) a ‘tragedy’ is like calling brain cancer a “headache,” he wrote.

Hmm. Okay, I’m listening.

“ ‘Tragedies’ are left in the wake of such things as hurricanes, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, wildfires, accidents, epidemics, strokes, heart attacks, sudden illnesses,” he wrote. And, he said, “nothing reasonable can be done to stop or prevent them. ... The proper word for any deliberate murder is ‘ atrocity .' ... Atrocities are somebody’s fault, often both the perpetrator’s and numerous enablers’, and they can often be stopped.”

Advertisement

It’s an unsurprising stance for Kendall, a lifelong pacifist who did prison time rather than go to Vietnam in the 1970s. Today, the Herndon resident describes himself as a retired software developer, grandfather and “unpaid practitioner of choral music composed before 1601.”

But it’s a profound thought, especially as mass shootings — where four or more people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — persist. The Gun Violence Archive has logged 628 incidents so far this year, down from 690 in 2021.

Let’s see what a dictionary says:

A tragedy is “an event causing great suffering, destruction, and distress, such as a serious accident, crime, or natural catastrophe,” according to the Oxford-informed Google dictionary.

An atrocity is “an extremely wicked or cruel act, typically one involving physical violence or injury.”

Advertisement

That makes sense. Mass shootings — especially when we look at those clearly fueled by racism, politics, homophobia, antisemitism, sexism or, simply, pure evil — are atrocious.

“Words matter,” Kendall told me.

Of course. But will a semantic shift sway public opinion, framing our national bloodshed as something cruel, evil and, ultimately, preventable?

While the us of “tragedy” is not inherently political, it can be used to distance an event from its root causes. America is the only country to grapple with gun violence of this type and magnitude because, among other issues, Americans have seemingly endless access to guns.

The parallel growth of gun ownership and homicide by firearm in our nation is clear, and we are outliers in a world that has looked upon us in the head-shaking way we’ve looked at strife in other nations.

Of course, you can say that using “atrocity” is politicizing deaths. That’s the default for politicians who flame anyone suggesting ways to end and prevent bloodshed each time it erupts. Would the bill banning assault weapons that is — yet again — about to expire be more palatable to a Congress fighting “atrocities?”

Advertisement

The distinction certainly has implications, both moral and legal.

Take a look at last year’s multimillion dollar settlement in the 2015 Charleston shooting, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation was sued by family members who said the killing of nine congregants at the Mother Emmanuel AME Church could’ve been prevented.

Five survivors of that shooting were part of that lawsuit. Survivors may be the best sources for understanding the horror and cruelty that may set these apart from tragedy.

In grueling testimonies, those impacted by gun violence describe scenes of cruel intent. A person, armed with choices, choosing violence.

Words do matter. If we change the way we talk about something, will that change the way we view it — and ultimately treat it?

American language has evolved on descriptions of gender, race, ethnicity and sexuality. But will the proper use of pronouns curb bigotry or inflame word skirmishes, turning “woke” into a slur, misdirecting concern and even fuel existing hatred?

Advertisement

Yes and no. But — if reader responses have taught me anything — we can’t control how other people react. What we can control is whether our words make someone feel more welcome, more safe, more seen.

Most of us would rather live in a world where we prosecute “intimate partner violence” rather than dismiss a “family matter”; where “pedophiles” aren’t just “perverts”; where “redlining” is “systemic racism.”

Small changes — over time — encourage transformation and evolution.

So when I write about the outsize, preventable, self-inflicted bloodshed that is American gun violence, I’ll call it the atrocity that it is. Anything less would be tragic.

GiftOutline Gift Article