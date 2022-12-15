Hogan urges new legislature not to ‘recklessly’ spend huge surplus

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday unveiled a preliminary budget with large investments in mental health facilities and warned the incoming administration that it would be unwise to spend down the state’s large cash stockpile. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight His proposal could serve as building blocks of what Gov.-elect Wes Moore presents to the General Assembly in January and largely represents the needs of state agencies, but Hogan chose to release his plan publicly and highlight some of his own priorities.

It did not include an overall sum for proposed state spending. The final budget will go through a process unlike any Maryland has had before: starting next year, the legislature can rewrite budgets, thanks to a state constitutional amendment that passed in 2020 after years of Democratic lawmakers tussling with Hogan over spending choices.

“It would be a mistake for the legislature to use its newly expanded budgetary power to return to its old habits of raiding the rainy day fund or recklessly spending down the surplus,” Hogan told reporters at an Annapolis news conference. Maryland has a $2.5 billion surplus plus another $3 billion in its “rainy day” savings account.

Hogan (R) spelled out proposals for community grants, hospitals, police retention and the environment, among other initiatives. But he did not recommend using the huge pool of extra cash to finance tax relief, which had been a chief priority for his administration.

“Obviously, we could recommend that they continue that trend, but I’m not sure that they have the same philosophy as us,” Hogan said of the incoming administration.

Moore, a Democrat, will take over with a General Assembly that holds even larger Democratic supermajorities than the ones Hogan faced during his two terms.

Maryland has seen record budget surpluses since the pandemic began.

Infusion from billions in federal aid — both directly into state bank accounts and indirectly circulating through the economy from stimulus checks — has left the state with enormous sums to spend for three years in a row.

Previous surpluses have gone to an array of construction projects, checks to the working poor, the state’s education system and many other destinations. Hogan proposed keeping the state’s savings account — its “rainy day” fund — at almost 2.5 times the amount recommended by budget experts.

He also pitched hospital projects, including $100 million for upgrading a University of Maryland Medical System facility in Easton, on the Eastern Shore, and $100 million for Sheppard Pratt to expand mental health services, including a new children’s hospital for mental health in Towson. Hogan proposed another $10 million for a Hagerstown osteopathic medicine facility run by Meritus Health, plus $10 million for a new pediatric center in East Baltimore run by the Kennedy Krieger Institute.

The governor also highlighted nearly $6 million targeted to address hate crimes and acts of antisemitism, with $5 million headed toward local governments and $800,000 to the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism to create a training program focused on Asian American issues and communities.

Hogan said his administration has been working with members from Moore’s transition team in developing the proposal. Brian Adam Jones, a Moore spokesman, said in a statement: “We appreciate Gov. Hogan’s suggestions.”

Moore campaigned on an inclusive message to “leave no one behind” and end systemic problems such as child poverty and income inequality, arguing the state’s huge surplus could finance sweeping change to difficult problems.

“Our current fiscal position demands that we are strategic, intentional, and responsible,” Jones’s statement continued, suggesting the administration would have a different proposal.

Jones said the next administration’s budget will reflect “Moore’s vision and priorities to move Maryland forward with bold and disciplined investments in transportation, strengthening our competitiveness, and providing Marylanders with a world-class education.”

Responding to a reporter’s question, Hogan said that he would refrain from criticizing the new administration if it moved the state in a different direction.

“I always pretty much tell people what I think, but I’m going to do my best to not comment on the daily decision-making of the next administration,” Hogan said.

“I’m very content that we’ve completed the job that we set out to do, and I wish them the very best in their future endeavors,” he added. “But I don’t think I’m going to spend my time commenting on their actions.”

Hogan is contemplating whether to launch a presidential campaign after he leaves office.

