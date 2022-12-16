Leaders have competing visions for fixing the D.C. Housing Authority

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Tuesday, the council is scheduled to consider the plan by Bowser (D) and council chairman Phil Mendelson (D) to create a temporary reform board to govern the authority. They hope this time to gather the nine-vote supermajority needed to pass an amended version of the emergency legislation, which Mendelson withdrew at the last meeting two weeks ago after it became clear he did not have the votes.

Opponents, meanwhile, have offered their own proposals.

Council members Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) announced a non-emergency bill on Wednesday that won’t come up for a vote before next year. They say the council needs to embark on a more public and inclusive process of reforming the entire agency — not just the board. Their bill would mandate steps to encourage transparency and responsiveness to resident concerns.

The disagreement over how best to fix DCHA comes as D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday released a report tracing many of the agency’s well-documented problems to influence from Bowser, who has become more publicly involved in the months since the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in September slammed the agency for failing to provide its residents “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing — which is in violation of federal requirements.

Elevated scrutiny of the authority, which is not a part of Bowser’s administration, has centered on director Brenda Donald and a governing board that would lose its most vocal critics under the mayor’s proposed overhaul. A key sticking point in how to address its shortcomings is the degree of mayoral control over board appointments. Bowser, who has been in office since 2015, appoints the majority of the board.

The attorney general’s report alleges the mayor’s development goals have distracted DCHA’s board from its mission, saying that “in a city like DC where land is scarce, DCHA’s portfolio is incredibly valuable and political leadership has an incentive to use it for their own agenda.”

Bowser’s office, through spokeswoman Susana Castillo, declined to address the attorney general’s report, but issued a statement saying DCHA’s board “needs a reset to better serve its residents and the agency’s mission.”

The recent HUD report portrayed a housing authority in disarray and at risk of defaulting on its agreement with the federal government.

In an interview earlier this month, Bowser said affordable housing is a top priority of her economic development office, so its interests align with those of the housing authority.

“There is a way to think about repositioning properties and redeveloping properties and investment in properties that requires the broader development community,” the mayor said. “I don’t know any planning and economic development director that doesn’t work with developers to create housing.”

During a news conference in October, Bowser suggested the housing authority’s problems stemmed from not enough mayoral control, rather than too much. “When people want the mayor to be in control of something and be accountable, then there are ways that we can do that,” she said.

In the 1990s, when the housing authority was administered by the mayor’s office, HUD deemed it the poorest-performing authority in the nation. Advocates for the homeless sued the District on behalf of families then on the housing waiting list. Because of the lawsuit, a judge removed the authority from the city government’s control and turned it over to a receiver, David I. Gilmore, who spent five years overseeing a dramatic turnaround.

As part of the reform effort, the D.C. Council then turned the agency over to “an independent authority” with “a legal existence separate from the District government.”

That independence, however, has long been in question. Some legal observers say that under the Home Rule Act, which established local government in the capital, the mayor ultimately must “supervise and direct” agencies such as DCHA, at least through the power to appoint the majority of their board members.

“I’ve been round and round on this with our general counsel, not just with regard to this authority, but other boards and commissions,” Mendelson said during a news conference this month. “The mayor under the Home Rule Act has to be able to appoint a majority of the members. So you just can’t get around that.”

The reform board proposed by Mendelson and the mayor would have 18 months to make recommendations on a successor board, which would take over control six months later.

The mayor and Mendelson’s proposal, which initially was to shrink the current 13-member board down to seven, now calls for nine members. The change was made to address concerns about lack of tenant representation.

The proposal by Silverman and Pinto would also retain the board seat selected by legal service providers, now occupied by Bill Slover. Many detractors of the mayor’s bill have seen it as an attempt to remove board members critical of the agency’s performance — most notably Slover.

“This destructive and drastic attempt at further mayoral overreach by usurping Council’s oversight and legislative process should not be supported by Council,” Brittany Ruffin, an affordable-housing advocacy lawyer at the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless said in an email this month to council members.

All of the proposals being floated put limits on who the mayor can appoint to the board, calling for members with specific knowledge or experience, such as in housing finance and management. The HUD report recommended that the current board and Donald, whom the board brought on last year without a national search, receive training in critical housing authority functions, including procurement, HUD policies, and financial management.

The attorney general’s office report goes further, proposing that political appointees to the board should be selected from a list preapproved by an advisory group made up of elected tenant representatives and legal advocates. “This would help eliminate any reality or appearance that elected officials are choosing lackeys to serve on the Board by ensuring an independent third party has previously vetted all potential appointees,” the report said.

Many of the changes to the mayor’s plan came at the urging of Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), who opposed her initial proposal but has said he will support the amended version. White said he thinks concerns about the hurried and evolving nature of the mayor’s plan are outweighed by the need to take advantage of the current momentum for substantial reform.

“This is an important and urgent issue, and I think seeing the council and the mayor come together and work together on … a good path forward is a good thing for the city,” White said in an interview this month.

