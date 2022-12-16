$3 million settlement in shooting of Black man by Va. Beach police

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of a Black man who was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer in 2021 has reached a $3 million settlement with the city to resolve a lawsuit over his death, according to a recent joint statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooting of Donovon Lynch, 25, generated national attention and sparked days of protests in the city during a period of national unrest over police use of force, including the killing of George Floyd.

Officer Solomon D. Simmons shot Lynch, following a chaotic night of violence on the city’s beachfront during which multiple people were shot in separate shootings. Lynch’s friends and family said he was not involved in the shootings and was simply out for a night on the town when he was slain.

The Lynch family contended in their federal lawsuit that Lynch was given no warning before he was fired upon and posed no threat.

A grand jury cleared Simmons of any criminal wrongdoing in Lynch’s death.

Simmons told investigators he happened upon Lynch while responding to a shooting that had just occurred on the night of March 26, 2021, according to an interview with him played at a news conference.

Simmons said he thought he heard a gun being cocked and glanced over and saw a man crouched behind some bushes surrounding the parking lot near the scene of one of the shootings.

Simmons said the man started to rise with a gun. The officer said he thought the man might open fire on officers and other people milling about in the parking lot. He said he shouted at Lynch, before shooting.

Lynch’s family has said he worked in security and legally carried a gun.

“As we have learned more over time about the facts of that fateful night and encounter, we have come to understand that a series of unfortunate occurrences led to Donovon’s death that night – which in hindsight should never have occurred as it was later determined that neither Donovon nor the officer set in motion the events that transpired,” the city and Lynch’s family said in their joint statement.

Lynch was the cousin of pop superstar Pharrell Williams, who grew up in Virginia Beach.

Wayne Lynch, Donovon’s father, said they are still hoping Simmons might face federal charges in the case and have met with Justice Department officials. Wayne Lynch said the settlement was vindication for his son.

“From the outset, I knew my son was innocent and didn’t in anyway contribute to his death,” Wayne Lynch said.

