D.C. police investigate allegation that firefighter assaulted a youth

D.C. police are investigating an allegation that an off-duty D.C. firefighter grabbed a boy by his throat as the youth and other preteens were crossing an intersection in Tenleytown in October. According to a D.C. police incident report, the firefighter, Alfonso Clary, 48, was driving in the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest Washington on Oct. 24 when he encountered the youths at an intersection.

According to two D.C. police officials familiar with the encounter, one of the youths gave Clary the middle finger and kept walking. Clary then parked his vehicle, ran up to the youth and grabbed him by his throat, yelling, “Do you know who I am?” a police report alleges.

Clary was placed on administrative leave Friday but has not been charged with any crimes, officials said. He did not return messages seeking comment, and his wife did not respond to a request for comment on her social media page.

The officials familiar with the investigation said Clary released the youth when he noticed the boy’s friends were video recording the incident. The juvenile was not named in the report.

D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said the investigation was “ongoing” and declined to comment further.

Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said the department was also investigating the incident. “We don’t have all of the information that MPD has and are just being made aware of it, so we won’t comment on it at this point, but we are looking into it,” Donelan said.

Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.

