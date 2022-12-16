Three convicted in connection with violent turf war in D.C.

Gift Article Share

Three D.C. residents — including a civilian employee of a neighborhood police precinct — were found guilty this week of orchestrating violent crimes, including murder, assault and obstruction of justice, as part of a feud between two gangs in Southeast Washington.

After a six-week trial in D.C. Superior Court, a jury found Derek B. Turner, 31, Ronnika M. Jennings, 44, and Duan M. Hill, 33, guilty of multiple violent offenses fueled by the gang rivalry.

Turner was convicted of two counts of premeditated murder for the Jan. 7, 2017, killing of Devin Hall, 23, and the March 1, 2017, killing of Andrew McPhatter, 27. The convictions carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 60 years. Prosecutors argued Turner was a member of the Wallace Street crew at the time of the shootings and was targeting members of the rival Trenton Park crew. The jury also found Turner guilty of three attempted murders.

Jennings, who worked as a clerk in the D.C. police’s 7th District headquarters, was convicted of accessory after the fact in the murder of McPhatter, as well as of other accessory and obstruction charges. Prosecutors say she gave Turner confidential information about his targets to which she had access because of her job with the police.

Hill, the third co-defendant, was convicted of multiple counts of obstruction, including recruiting a friend to take responsibility for the firearm that Turner used to commit the two murders and the three attempted murders.

The three are to be sentenced on March 10 by Judge Marisa Demeo.

