Police ID pregnant woman found slain in Silver Spring apartment

Her body was discovered on Dec. 9 by a Montgomery County SWAT team that had burst inside looking for a resident of the apartment, Torrey Damien Moore, who was wanted in connection with an unrelated homicide, according to authorities.

They found Moore and took him into custody. Investigators learned that he and Middleton had been in a relationship, and that she was killed at least a month prior inside the apartment, police said. An autopsy showed that at the time of her death, Middleton was 38 weeks pregnant.