Police ID pregnant woman found slain in Silver Spring apartment

A pregnant woman found fatally shot in a Silver Spring apartment has been identified Denise Middleton, 26.
They found Moore and took him into custody. Investigators learned that he and Middleton had been in a relationship, and that she was killed at least a month prior inside the apartment, police said. An autopsy showed that at the time of her death, Middleton was 38 weeks pregnant.
Moore had been charged with murder in the deaths of Middletown and her viable fetus. He also was charged with murder the death of Ayalew Wondimu, 61, a sales clerk at the Dash In convenience store.