The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Police ID pregnant woman found slain in Silver Spring apartment

Denise Middleton was 26. Police says she was 38 weeks pregnant.

By
December 16, 2022 at 5:05 p.m. EST
The Montgomery County courthouse in Rockville, Md. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

A pregnant woman found fatally shot in a Silver Spring apartment has been identified Denise Middleton, 26.

Her body was discovered on Dec. 9 by a Montgomery County SWAT team that had burst inside looking for a resident of the apartment, Torrey Damien Moore, who was wanted in connection with an unrelated homicide, according to authorities.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Earlier: Moore charged in deaths of pregnant girlfriend and viable fetus

They found Moore and took him into custody. Investigators learned that he and Middleton had been in a relationship, and that she was killed at least a month prior inside the apartment, police said. An autopsy showed that at the time of her death, Middleton was 38 weeks pregnant.

Moore had been charged with murder in the deaths of Middletown and her viable fetus. He also was charged with murder the death of Ayalew Wondimu, 61, a sales clerk at the Dash In convenience store.

Loading...