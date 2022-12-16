Five days from solstice, Friday still lacked winter feel

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So close have we now journeyed toward the precincts of winter, that on Friday — only five days from the solstice — the alert and observant might have expected signs of its proximity. But despite having arrived at the inner suburbs of the coming season, Friday offered few clues to the days of frost and frigidity that experience and meteorology have located in our not-far-off future.

With temperatures that surpassed 50 degrees and with abundant December sunshine, Friday seemed a comfortable day. Especially was this so if we could choose to avail ourselves of the sun.

Even at its weakest and lowest point in our skies, Friday’s sun could create comfort and make us confident that we had absorbed the warmth that it can provide.

In Washington, the official high reading was 53 degrees, four above the average for Dec. 16, only 15 days from the new year.

On Thursday, with its gray skies and hours of rain, we might have absorbed the idea that on the 15th of December, winter had taken up its weeks-long stay here, and that we might as well welcome the new arrival.

But when we ventured outdoors Friday, we might have been surprised. Winter may obviously be on its way but it was not here quite yet. Blue skies contributed to that sense. At around lunch time, when many emerged from buildings — perhaps somewhat warily — seeking sustenance, it may have been a surprise to feel the warmth.

