Antisemitic graffiti discovered at Montgomery County high school

Listen Gift Article Share

A vandal painted “Jews Not Welcome” on an entrance sign at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, just days after a schoolwide lesson on antisemitism, Principal Robert Dodd said in a letter to parents Saturday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Montgomery County police are looking for the vandal. Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass (D-At Large) said county police also are investigating another instance of antisemitic graffiti discovered the day before, when someone painted a swastika at Montgomery Mall, which also is in Bethesda, four miles from the high school.

“Antisemitism is on the rise in Montgomery County and the D.C. region. There are more and more brazen remarks being made that are chilling to Jewish people like me and the broader community,” Glass said, adding that he has noticed an increase in county residents reporting antisemitic incidents to him in his role as a council member.

Advertisement

Last month, police investigated antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, hangmen, and white supremacist language, found in Bethesda. Other antisemitic graffiti was found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail in August.

Glass said he attended a presentation this week at a local synagogue to encourage Jewish residents to keep reporting instances of discrimination. “When people experience or witness antisemitism, they need to call it out. They need to notify the police. Students need to inform their teacher or principal,” Glass said. “There’s a rise in antisemitism. There’s a rise in homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia. Whatever the hate, we have to call it out whenever we see it.”

In his letter to parents, Dodd asked anyone with information about the vandalism at the high school to report it, and he urged parents to talk to students about antisemitism. He said the school’s Jewish Student Union had led a lesson on Wednesday for the entire school about antisemitism. That exercise included students’ accounts of their personal experiences at the high school.

GiftOutline Gift Article