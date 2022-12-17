Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Where have the “double-yolkers” gone? When I was a kid in the 1950s and ’60s, my mother cracking a two-yolked egg into the frying pan was cause for kid excitement! We all would go to the stove and, with great joy, look at the double-yolk egg in the pan. I haven’t seen one in my own frying pan in decades. What has happened to them, when did it happen, and why?

— Bob Schurk, Falls Church

Humans have always been fascinated by birds, and no humans were more fascinated by birds than the Romans, who looked to our feathered friends to tell the future.

The flights of wild birds were scrutinized by respected officials known as augurs. Even chickens had a role to play. Before major military decisions, grain would be tossed to a flock of sacred chickens. Whether and how they fed on it was thought to augur (there’s that word) well or ill for the endeavor.

What does any of this have to do with double yolks? Nothing. Answer Man just thinks it’s cool. Also, he suspects Romans would have been excited to get an extra yellow globule in their frying pan. But are there really fewer double yolks now than in the sepia-toned youth of our question-asker?

Not necessarily, said Deana R. Jones of the USDA’s National Poultry Research Center in Athens, Ga. First, some basics: Most double yolks are the result of what Jones calls “hen puberty.” At around five months old, a hen undergoes the hormonal changes that trigger ovulation. When that process is working correctly, one yolk at a time is released into her oviduct. When a hen is just starting out, mistakes are made.

“Her system is a little confused,” Jones said. “She’s trying to find her way and accidentally releases two yolks at one time. It predominantly occurs to younger laying flocks just as they’re going into the laying cycle.”

There are a few reasons you might never see a twin-yolk egg. Eggs are graded by weight, from peewee to jumbo. Double-yolk eggs have more mass and are typically graded jumbo. (Some producers call them super jumbo.) If you never buy that size egg, you probably won’t see one.

Also, some commercial egg producers don’t want doubles. The shells can be more fragile, stretched as they are around two yolks. Combined with their bigger size, that can be a problem.

“When you look at a standard egg carton box for large eggs, the big, big ones have trouble fitting,” said Bob Kalok of A Dozen Eggs, a small, family-run farm in Purcellville, Va. “It depends on the layout of the container. In cardboard ones they fit pretty good. But some of the Styrofoam ones have a divot in the middle that can break the egg.”

The USDA’s Jones said that though double-yolk eggs don’t show up often in grocery-store cartons, the eggs aren’t tossed. They wind up used in pasteurized egg products or animal feed.

By the way, Jones said, from a food safety point of view, there’s nothing wrong with a double-yolk egg.

Kalok said most folks love getting a double-yolk egg.

“People say, ‘Can I get some double yolks?’” he said. “I say, ‘Take a big one. There’s a chance it’s a double.’”

