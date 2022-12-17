Va. Democrats line up for McClellan as Morrissey mounts outsider challenge

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Sandra Antoine has known Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico) since he was growing up in low-income housing, and the social worker and longtime Democrat was among the first this week to endorse his short-lived run for Congress. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But on Friday, a day after Bagby made the surprise decision to drop out of the race, Antoine joined him at a news conference to show allegiance to another candidate for the 4th Congressional District, state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond).

“I’ve admired her a long time as well,” Antoine said. “I’m a team player, so I just put on another uniform now, and I’m ready to step up.”

That’s been the story for a host of prominent Democrats this week who quickly shifted from Bagby to McClellan, illustrating how a potential choice between the two — both leaders of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, both protegees of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin (D) — had threatened to rend the party establishment.

Now, left on the sidelines is state Sen. Joseph D. Morrissey (D-Richmond), the other big name vying for the seat that became open with McEachin’s death last month, shortly after he had won reelection. Bagby’s exit from the competitive primary race — lasting just one week and already coming to a close — has set up a finale between two locally popular figures who have completely different political M.O.s: Morrissey the renegade against McClellan the establishment favorite. And while Morrissey, an iconoclastic disbarred lawyer and perpetual thorn in the side of the party proper, is White, he has a loyal following among many Black residents in the minority-majority district.

Morrissey ripped into party leaders this week for what he said was an orchestrated effort to prevent him from winning the primary. Democrats dismissed his claims. But Friday’s unity event between McClellan and Bagby showed the degree to which party leaders are pulling together.

“It’s been a very difficult three weeks,” McClellan said, “mourning a friend and mentor” who would ordinarily be among the first people she’d call for advice when deciding whether to run for office. “But we are coming together to say, how can we best continue Donald’s legacy?”

Del. Delores L. McQuinn (D-Richmond), a senior Black legislator and kingmaker in Richmond politics, had endorsed Bagby, but said she spoke with him and McClellan about the realities of the race. She stopped short of saying she counseled Bagby to drop out, but said his decision heals a rift that could have prevented him or McClellan from gaining enough votes to win.

“Like many of us, Del. Bagby had looked at the landscape and realized that if everyone attempted to move in [that] direction it would be difficult for the representation we needed in the Fourth District to succeed,” McQuinn said in an interview. “Now we don’t have to pick and choose between individuals that we so admire.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and local officials from eastern Henrico County joined Bagby and McClellan Friday to officially pledge unity. Underlining the degree to which McClellan can marshal the party establishment on short notice, Friday’s event was run by staffers from the administration of former governor Ralph Northam (D) and Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), the former speaker of the House of Delegates.

With Bagby out of the race, and high-profile Democrats in Richmond and beyond consolidating behind McClellan, “this is a Joe-against-the-entire-establishment election,” as Bob Holsworth, a veteran Richmond-based political analyst, put it.

“This right now is an all-hands-on-deck, stop-Joe-Morrissey movement inside the Democratic Party — and in a seven-day election, which I call sort of the political equivalent of speed dating,” Holsworth said. “It just shows you, with Bagby getting out, the worry the Democratic Party has about Morrissey — this kind of populist maverick — becoming the face of their party in Congress. And they don’t want it. And the question is, can they stop it?”

They’ll find out on Tuesday, when voters will converge at eight locations across the district in a party-run firehouse primary that will determine the Democratic nominee — and most likely the next member of Congress, considering the deep-blue makeup of the district.

Democrats are operating under such a breakneck pace based on the date Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) set for the special election, Feb. 21. Under state law, that gives both parties a deadline of Dec. 23 — 60 days before the election — to have their nominees selected, right before the holiday rush. Two other Democrats qualified Friday for the ballot: Joseph Preston and Tavorise Marks. Republicans will select theirs at a party canvas on Saturday.

While Morrissey picked up support from Petersburg city leaders, McClellan has by contrast captured support from every Democrat in the Virginia congressional delegation, player after player in state politics and within the influential Legislative Black Caucus, from advocacy groups fighting for abortion rights, the environment, liberal politics — the list goes on. She is seeking to become the first Black woman in Virginia’s congressional delegation.

“Not coordinated, but united,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) insisted of the party’s avalanche of support for McClellan. Kaine described McClellan as the only person he’s ever mentored in politics — he even officiated her wedding — so, naturally, he endorsed her. But he said Morrissey’s framing about the broader party’s intents “makes it all about him. It’s not about him. It’s about Jenn.”

Rich Meagher, an associate political science professor at Randolph-Macon College, said McClellan will be relying on the rank-and-file Democrats plugged into liberal causes to come out for her. But he said despite the unified front among Democratic leaders, he wouldn’t count out Morrissey just yet. In many ways, he said, this seven-day election is less about what voters are seeing now, but “really more about activating the folks who have already supported [them] and making sure they get to the polls.”

And Morrissey, he said, still has plenty of grass-roots support to muster.

“Morrissey can still beat her because Morrissey is a magician,” Meagher said. “And as far as politics goes, don’t count out a guy who won an election while he was technically in jail.”

‘Bare-knuckle’ politics

As the Democratic establishment began lining up behind McClellan, Morrissey played up his status as an underdog. It’s a position he’s overcome more than once — such as the year he resigned from office following his conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a minor but won the special election to fill his own vacant seat. He has a flair for the theatrical. As a state delegate in 2013, Morrissey held an unloaded AK-47 aloft on the House floor as he argued for a weapons ban — and put it to use at back-to-back news conferences.

“I put nine African American judges on the bench in the past two years. Nine African American judges in the last two years,” he repeated for effect as he announced his candidacy in Petersburg on Tuesday, wrapping up a long list of legislative accomplishments, including abolition of the death penalty.

He went on from there to blast his own party for scheduling the primary on a Tuesday, saying the decision was “anti-working class, anti-democratic and anti-woman” because it would be more difficult for voters to get to the limited number of polls on a work day. And a day later, after Bagby dropped out, Morrissey drew the media to his office in Chesterfield, where he ramped up his rhetoric against party leaders. He accused them of persuading Bagby to exit the race because Morrissey would have a better shot in a three-way contest, and of playing politics with polling locations.

Initially there were polling places near Bagby’s and McClellan’s homes, but none in Chesterfield, where he and nearly a quarter of the district’s population reside. The party later added one there — but in a red part of the district represented by another state senator. A spokesman for the party, asked to respond to Morrissey’s claim, said that the state party and the local Democratic committee were seeking to run “the most open, transparent, and inclusive volunteer-run nomination process possible.”

Morrissey has seemed to relish the battle, as might be expected of a former prosecutor known as “Fightin’ Joe” following multiple courthouse fistfights. “I will either go to Congress or I will go right back there to the state Senate, and I will walk into that Senate caucus and I will look at them and I’ll say, ‘I’m back,’” Morrissey said at his office, which contains a lighted trophy case filled with boxing gloves autographed by famous boxers.

Morrissey is deploying scrappy, label-defying tactics meant to appeal to Democrats and Republicans alike. In a radio ad made for the campaign, conservative radio host John Fredericks, who was chairman of President Donald Trump’s Virginia campaigns in 2016 and 2020, encourages Republicans to vote for Morrissey in the primary.

“The Democrats don’t want state Senator Joe Morrissey to win their primary. Why? Because they can’t tell him what to do,” Fredericks said in the ad. “He’s a moderate Democrat who’s pro-life, pro-energy, pro-pipeline, pro-jobs, pro-working class and a fiscal conservative.”

Virginia does not register voters by party, but in a contest such as this, the party asks voters to sign a pledge that they will support the eventual nominee. “Sign their stupid pledge — it means nothing — and stick it to them,” Fredericks said in the ad.

“It’s his kind of brand of politics, this bare-knuckle, win no matter what,” Meagher said. “His brand is the fighter. He makes no apologies.”

A (less) divided house

McClellan has been running on her record in the state Senate, especially highlighting major environmental legislation that she said shows she would continue McEachin’s legacy in environmental justice, while also pointing to her role as a champion for abortion rights and the rights of women, domestic workers and families.

That both she and Bagby were the top two leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus created some early tension in the race, as both have a shared vision on priorities such as fighting for affordable housing and expanding voting rights.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel Polling sites in Va.'s 4th District Democratic race There are eight Democratic polling locations , which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20: Richmond: Dogtown Dance Studio, 109 W 15th St.; Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Lawrenceville: Brunswick County Center, 100 Athletic Field Road Highland Springs: IBEW Local 666, 1390 E Nine Mile Road Petersburg: Tabernacle Baptist Church, 444 Halifax St. North Chesterfield: Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd. Surry: Surry Parks & Recreation Center, 205 Enos Farm Drive Charles City: Charles City government building, 10900 Courthouse Road End of carousel

McClellan said that because she and Bagby have a close relationship, they had discussed why each decided to get into the race and what they wanted to accomplish. But she did not comment on whether they discussed one of them dropping out.

McClellan ran for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination last year at a time when many in the party were hoping that a person of color would emerge as the candidate. Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) and former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — both of whom are Black — also were on the ballot, but former governor Terry McAuliffe, who is White, won the nomination.

He went on to lose a close race with Youngkin. Asked if Democrats had learned a lesson about splitting support for Black candidates, McClellan said, “I think we learned that it’s difficult to choose among your friends.”

Bagby on Friday gave a warm endorsement of McClellan, seeming to grow emotional at some points as he described working closely with her and other members of the Black Caucus. “It is important that we act as a team,” he said.

Bagby said he sought advice from Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) and former governor L. Douglas Wilder (D), the state’s most senior Black politicians. Wilder told him that “we have to do what’s in the best interest of the greater good,” he said.

“The house cannot be divided,” Bagby said. “I’m so glad, and I know a number of our supporters are so glad, that they no longer have to make a choice.”

And with that, he gave McClellan a hug, stood aside for her to speak and wiped away a tear. Bagby left without taking questions from reporters.

